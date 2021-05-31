US continues to show progress versus Switzerland, but key areas for improvement remain





As the CONCACAF Nations League Final in Denver approached and, more importantly, the World Cup qualifiers in the fall, the United States Men’s National Team needed more than anything. ‘a step forward in the competition. Its nine-game unbeaten streak over the past 18 months was at least in part a product of the quality of the opposition, which made Sunday’s road game against Switzerland the No. 13-ranked team in the world. , a valuable barometer for the coach. Gregg Berhalter.

The results have been mixed. After a strong first-half performance in which Sebastian Lletget scored the opening goal, the Americans passed out after half-time as they played aloft in a 2-1 loss.

Berhalter has said all week that part of the goal of this game – from its location to the day of the week – is to emulate the schedule of what the team will face in the unusual three-game windows. qualification for the World Cup. Playing in Switzerland essentially replicates the last club game European players will have before crossing the Atlantic Ocean to face opposition from CONCACAF.

The benefits of the planning exercise won’t pay off until the fall, but playing against a strong Swiss provided decent insight into the squad’s situation, albeit without three key players: Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen, due to their involvement in Saturday’s Champions. League final and midfielder Tyler Adams, who is recovering from a back injury.

In the first half, the United States were the better team in balance. They created the most dangerous scoring chances, were patient and played efficiently from the back and pushed Switzerland into some mistakes in the final third. Sergino Dest was effective on the left side, where Brenden Aaronson – who impressed the last window and since his transfer to Austrian champions FC Salzburg in January – was also a forceful presence.

Without Adams, Berhalter gave Jackson Yueill a start, and he mostly acquitted himself well, dropping deeply to serve as an option for center-backs John Brooks and Mark McKenzie.

“I think it was an interesting game for Jackson, it looked like he gave [Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri] having a hard time with that move and he opened up and put the ball in good positions, “said Berhalter.” There were a few times that he lost the ball, but he felt the game end. I think his diagonal passes could have been a bit sharper, but overall happy with his efforts. “

Brenden Aaronson and Sebastian Lletget were two of the bright spots for the United States in a 2-1 loss to Switzerland. Photo by Harry Langer / DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Yueil was replaced by Kellyn Acosta in the second half, and the two players are in the mix to see playing time in the Nations League with Adams’ status still uncertain. Berhalter said he would receive an update on Adams’ status on Monday, following the team’s trip to the United States.

It was a tough game for forward Josh Sargent, who couldn’t have had much of an impact until he was replaced by Jordan Siebatcheu in the 72nd minute. Sargent has always had a reputation as a talented player who should succeed over time, but as other options for his position have emerged over the past year or so, it’s fair to wonder what the graph should look like. depth of its position. Daryl Dike ended the season on fire with Barnsley, while Siebatcheu scored 15 goals in all competitions for Swiss champion Young Boys. Siebatcheu didn’t necessarily improve his standings on Sunday either, but the idea that Sargent deserves the benefit of the doubt has become less convincing as he goes longer without being a constant scoring threat.

Despite Sargent’s minimal impact in front of goal, Berhalter praised the work he did in other aspects of the game.

“I think he had a game where he gave everything. He fought,” said Berhalter. “I think he played a good game, except to score a goal, because that’s what we want our striker to do. But other than that, very active, very engaged.”

Darryl Dike is not on the Nations League roster, but he is with the squad at this camp and is set to play Costa Rica on June 9. Timothy Weah has mainly trained as a winger with the squad, but this is another option Berhalter could experience in 9th place, having played there with French champion Lille.

The United States had a few good times to start the second half, but it didn’t take long for Switzerland to tip the scales in their favor after going from a 3-4-1-2 formation to a formation 5-3-2. By using a central midfielder behind the number 9 in the US press, Switzerland played more easily in the press, and this resulted in several good chances – goalkeeper Ethan Horvath having gained prominence on several occasions for keep the score close at hand.

Switzerland’s match winner came almost immediately after the United States took off Lletget, Yueill and center-back John Brooks, with Acosta, Tim Ream and Yunus Musah coming. A stray touch from Dest and a defending suspect in the box allowed the ball to rebound before Steven Zuber beat Horvath.

“It’s a great measuring instrument,” Berhalter said. “It’s a team that has been playing together for a very long time. It’s the same group Switzerland has had for four years, five years. It’s a mature group, it’s older than us and our guys can see it as that… what this team could be in the future. “

Berhalter did not fully state what to expect in the starting line-up against Honduras in the Nations League semi-final on Thursday, but indicated that Pulisic was firmly in the plans.

“Try to tell Christian he won’t play on Thursday,” he said. “It will be very difficult to win the Champions League, to come into the game to have an impact in this game. He is ready to play.”

