Dollar approaches 2-month high against the yen, US inflation exceeds expectations





Rolled Euro banknotes are placed on top of US dollar banknotes in this illustration taken on May 26, 2020. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo

The dollar held near a two-month high against the yen on Monday after a key measure of US inflation showed stronger-than-expected price gains, fueling expectations of a possible collapse Federal Reserve asset purchases.

The dollar was trading at 109.87 yen, after hitting 110.20 on Friday, approaching the one-year high of 110.97 set at the end of March.

Inflation data in the United States also briefly drove the greenback higher against other currencies, although the currency runs out of steam ahead of a long weekend in New York and London.

The euro changed hands at $ 1.2194, following Friday’s low of $ 1.2133, while the British pound was little changed at $ 1.4189.

Consumer prices in the United States surged in April, a measure of core inflation exceeding the Federal Reserve’s 2% target and posting its biggest annual gain since 1992, due to a recovery after the pandemic and various supply disruptions. Read more

The basic personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation indicator, rose 3.1% from a year ago, slightly above market expectations of 2.9%.

Although the high reading was in part due to the base effect – prices were depressed in April 2020 due to tight restrictions – and its annual rise is expected to slow later this year, some investors remained nervous.

“If we find that inflation is consistently above 2%, it could put upward pressure on wages. There is a higher risk of inflation than expected,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief strategist of currencies at Mizuho Securities.

So far, however, the data has had limited impact on investor expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain the current pace of asset buying for many months, possibly by the end of the year. year, before reducing it.

U.S. debt yields fell in a shortened session Friday ahead of a long weekend as month-end buying flooded the data.

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries fell 2.9 basis points to 1.581%, marking the second consecutive month of decline after rising sharply earlier this year on fears of inflation.

But with key Fed officials now openly acknowledging the need to discuss the cut, other signs of strength in the U.S. economy, such as Friday’s payroll data, could fuel the debate on the cut, analysts said.

Elsewhere, the Chinese yuan remained firm near its three-year high of 6.3590 per dollar reached on Friday, trading at 6.3655 in offshore trading.

A survey of China’s manufacturing sector scheduled for later Monday is the next main focus.

In volatile cryptocurrencies, bitcoin changed little over the weekend to trade at $ 35,864 after briefly hitting a weeklong low of $ 33,425 while ether stood at $ 2,407.

On the month, bitcoin was down 38% so far, which would be its biggest draw since 2011 while ether has lost 13%.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos