Public holidays Monday can be the hottest day in the UK so far. UK weather





The UK can hit the hottest day of the year so far on Monday’s banking holiday, and is expected to soar after rising temperatures nationwide over the weekend.

Forecasters said on Monday that mercury could pass 25C (77F), which would be a new record for the year and surpass the current high of 24.5C, measured at Kew Gardens on March 31st.

According to the Met Office, most regions will experience bright sunny mornings and the sunshine will continue until the afternoon, but uneven clouds will build up in the western regions and coastal fog will remain on the eastern coast. The evening will be sunny and the sun will be late.

In most of England and Wales, clear skies are maintained throughout the night. Thicker clouds form in parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland, but most of them must remain dry.

Up to now, spring has seen various weather conditions. The sunny end of this month stands in stark contrast to the rest of May, which was much more humid and colder than usual. By comparison, April was unusually dry and cold.

Mike Kendon of the National Center for Climate Information said: May 2021 was a cool and humid month for most people. Heavy rains, which typically characterize April, are more than absent early in May.

The beginning of the month continued as the end of April was responsible for the cold weather. However, this precarious theme dominated most of the month.

Not only the rain, but also the temperature below the average is noticeable. In particular, the high temperatures are suppressed, struggling to reach the 10th highest Celsius. There was also an unusually late frost.

Tuesday will also be bright for many with the thick clouds of Scotland. Particularly in Northern Ireland, expect some showers and a few rains.

On Wednesdays, there will be thunderstorms in southern England and Wales, with few clouds clear elsewhere.

