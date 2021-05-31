In France, the ban on British travelers’not essential’ begins Monday after a surge in Indian variant cases.





The ban on visits to UK tourists begins on Monday due to an increase in coronavirus cases triggered by Francis’ surge in Indian mutation cases.

Under the new rules, only travel deemed essential, such as bereavement or parenting, is allowed in the UK and visitors are required to self-isolate for a week.

The introduction of the ban came after Germany last week put a two-week quarantine on arrivals in the UK and Austria banned direct flights to the UK from June 1st.

Gabriel Athal, an official spokesman for the French government, says a new situation has arisen as the so-called Indian variant progresses in Britain.

He added that Germany has already put tight controls on visitors coming from the UK, and that France is taking similar steps.

Known as B.1.617.2 until last week, there were 3,424 cases of this variant, nearly double the record last week in the UK.

Professor Peter Openshaw and Sage members of Imperial College London hope that the country can be fully reopened on June 21, the date specified in the government roadmap, so that all restrictions can be lifted. He said he hoped earnestly.

He added that the increase in the case of B1617.2 is a concern.

France is included in the British amber list. This means that the government is forbidden to travel there and passengers must be quarantined when returning.

Prior to the announcement, France planned to be fully vaccinated from the 9th of June to travelers from the UK and those with a negative Covid test.

Unlike France and Germany, Spain has decided to end all restrictions on British visitors from May 24th.

State Prime Minister Pedro Shenchez said Spain would be very pleased to welcome British tourists.

