French and Indian variations tighten travel restrictions in the UK





Travelers from the UK should give a compelling reason to enter France from Monday as French authorities tighten regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus strain in India.

Traveling from the UK to France is only permitted for EU nationals, residents of France or those traveling for essential reasons.

Those permitted to travel must undergo Covid testing and quarantine prior to departure for 7 days after arrival.

The UKs Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the new French regulations apply to all airline, car, ferry and train passengers.

Foreigners outside the EU who do not reside in France need a compelling reason to travel from the UK to France.

French Consulate General in London

France is currently listed as an amber destination recommending a travel ban by the British government, and British authorities are requiring people to self-isolate for 10 days and do two Covid tests when returning.

Last week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian first raised strict rules for British visitors amid concerns over Indian variants.

A description of the new rules on the website of the French Consulate General in London said: With the development of the so-called Indian variant, health measures for those traveling from England to France have been strengthened.

He added that starting Monday morning, foreigners outside the EU who do not live in France need a strong reason to travel from the UK to France.

According to the website, everyone traveling from the UK to France needs less than 48 hours of PCR or antigen testing, and arriving travelers are required to self-isolate for 7 days.

(PA Graphics) Source: PA Graphics

The information added that because of the low incidence of Covid in the UK, they will not undergo systematic screening where they are currently staying.

Travelers entering France from outside the European Union, including the UK, are required to sign an oath stating that they do not have Covid symptoms and are unaware of contact with the ill person for 14 days prior to travel.

If you enter France for 7 days with evidence of a negative pre-departure covid test for those aged 11 or older, you must declare self-isolation and undergo a second PCR test after quarantine.

The consulate’s website says that people who have been vaccinated are still subject to the same rules, and people are strongly advised to minimize travel abroad.

Francis’ move began to counter the proliferation of Indian strains again after Germany began demanding 14 days of quarantine on those arriving from Britain.

