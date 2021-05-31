The Telegraph’s main headline of the day





Welcome to The Telegraph's early morning news briefing. Here are some of the main articles covered on Monday. 1. Monopoly: UK vaccine passport to be discarded

The Telegraph understands that plans to make the Covid-19 passport a legal requirement for large-scale events will be removed.

Officials working on a Covid-19 status certification review do not believe the law will likely change to mandate their use within the UK. Read the full story.

2. Boris and his barefoot bride: inside a bohemian wedding party where no one came

Standing barefoot in a floral headband and staring into the eyes of her new husband, Carrie Simons challenged the traditional trap that could be associated with the prime minister’s wife.

With haystacks and colorful bunting and lanterns hanging in the gardens of 10 Downing Street, the couple opted for a bohemian festival-style celebration after secretly tying a knot on Saturday. Read the full story.

3. The largest annual gasoline price increase in nearly 10 years, drivers have

Motorists have been hit by the largest annual gasoline price increase in nearly a decade as the shortage of cars on the road presses the front yard.

Experts said it was the result of a perfect storm, with fewer people working and traveling from home during the epidemic and declining road use during the pandemic, when oil wholesale prices rise. Read the full story.

4. King’s College apologizes for the’harm’ to its employees for photo tribute to Prince Philip

One of the best universities in the UK apologized for harming employees who were disgruntled for sending photos of Prince Philip with racist and sexist remarks.

A photo of Duke’s opening the university library was recently included in an email message board sent to an employee at Kings College London. Read the full story.

5. British WHO Scientist Dismisses Covid Leak Claims from Wuhan Institute as’Conspiracy Theory’

A British scientist who participated in a World Health Organization (WHO) mission to investigate whether Covid had been leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan suggested that China was misunderstood for refusing to resolve allegations of the origin of the disease.

Dr. Peter Daszak sympathized with the Chinese government’s refusal to provide oxygen to the conspiracy theory, questioning U.S. information that three workers at the Wuhan Institute fell ill shortly before the first recorded case of COVID-19. I said that I have filed. Read the full story.

