North accuses US of hostility over South Korean missile decision

FILE – In this May 21, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden listens to South Korean President Moon Jae-in speak at a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. North Korea said Monday, May 31, that the United States allowing South Korea to build more powerful missiles was an example of the United States' hostile policy against the North, warning that it could lead to an acute situation and unstable in the Korean peninsula.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) North Korea said on Monday that the United States allowing South Korea to build more powerful missiles was an example of the United States’ hostile policy against the North, warning that it could lead to an acute and unstable situation in the Korean Peninsula.

Its first response in North Korea at the May 21 summit between the leaders of the United States and South Korea, in which the United States ended decades-old restrictions that capped missile development from South Korea and allowed its ally to develop unlimited range weapons.

The accusation that US policy is hostile to North Korea is important because it has said it will not resume talks and expand its nuclear arsenal as long as US hostility persists. But the latest statement has always been attributed to an individual commentator, not a government body, suggesting that North Korea may still want to leave room for potential diplomacy with the Biden administration.

The termination stage is a stark reminder of the hostile United States policy towards (North Korea) and its shameful double-dealing, said Kim Myong Chol, an international affairs critic, according to the official news agency. Korean central press. He is absorbed in the confrontation despite his lip service to dialogue.

The United States is wrong, however. It is a grave mistake on his part to put pressure on (North Korea) by creating an asymmetric imbalance in and around the Korean Peninsula, as this could lead to the acute and unstable situation in the now technically warring Korean Peninsula. , did he declare.

The United States had previously banned South Korea from developing a missile with a range of over 800 kilometers (500 miles) for fear of a regional arms race. The range is enough for a South Korean weapon to strike all of North Korea, but it fails to hit potential key targets in other neighbors like China and Japan.

Some South Korean observers hailed the end of restrictions as restoring military sovereignty, but others suspected the United States’ intention was to bolster its allied military capability amid a rivalry with China.

Commentator Kim accused Washington of trying to start an arms race, thwart North Korean development and deploy mid-range missiles targeting countries close to North Korea.

The South Korean government has said it is carefully monitoring North Korea’s reaction, but Unification Ministry spokeswoman Lee Jong-joo would not comment otherwise, as the remarks were attributed to an individual and not an official statement by the North Korean government.

The North Korean statement comes as the Biden administration is crafting a new approach on North Korea amid long-running negotiations over the North’s nuclear program. During their summit, Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in said a new review of US policy on North Korea takes a calibrated and practical approach that is open and will explore diplomacy with the North.

U.S. officials have suggested Biden would adopt a policy of compromise between his predecessors Donald Trumps, direct relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and the strategic patience of Barack Obamas. Some experts say Biden is unlikely to give major sanctions relief to North Korea unless he takes concrete denuclearization steps first.

The North Korean statement indirectly criticized the Biden administrations’ review, saying the new policy was seen by other countries as a mere hoax.

