Exclusive U.S. tire maker Goodyear faces work abuse allegations in Malaysia





U.S. tire maker Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT.O) faces charges of unpaid wages, illegal overtime and threats against foreign workers at its Malaysian factory, according to court documents and complaints filed by workers.

In interviews with Reuters, six current and former foreign workers, and officials from Malaysia’s labor department, said Goodyear made unwarranted deductions from wages, demanded excessive hours and denied workers full access to their passports. .

The department confirmed it fined Goodyear in 2020 for overworking and underpaying foreign employees. A former worker said the company illegally retained his passport, showing Reuters an acknowledgment letter he signed in January 2020 after picking it up eight years after starting work at Goodyear.

The allegations, which Reuters is the first to report, initially surfaced when 185 foreign workers filed three complaints against Goodyear Malaysia in the country’s labor court, two in 2019 and one in 2020, for breaching a convention. collective work. The workers alleged that the company did not provide them with post adjustment, annual bonuses and salary increases even though these benefits were available to local staff, who are represented by a union.

The court ruled in favor of foreign workers in two of the cases last year, saying they were entitled to the same rights as Malaysian employees, according to copies of the judgment posted on the court’s website. Goodyear was ordered to reimburse wages and comply with the collective agreement, according to the judgment and the workers’ lawyer.

Around 150 workers’ payslips, which the lawyer said were submitted to court as proof of unpaid wages and reviewed by Reuters, show some migrants working up to 229 hours per month overtime, exceeding the Malaysian limit 104 hours.

Foreign workers are claiming around 5 million ringgit ($ 1.21 million) in unpaid wages, their lawyer, Chandra Segaran Rajandran, said. The workers come from Nepal, Myanmar and India.

“They are placed in a situation where they are denied all their rights as provided (by law),” he said, adding that this amounted to “discrimination”.

Goodyear, one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers, challenged both verdicts in the High Court. The appeal decision is expected on July 26. The verdict for the third case, on the same issues, is expected in the coming weeks.

Goodyear declined to comment on any of the allegations, citing the legal process. According to last year’s court ruling, Goodyear Malaysia argued that foreign workers are not entitled to collective agreement benefits because they are not unionized.

According to the ruling, a union representative said foreign workers are eligible for membership and are entitled to the benefits of the collective agreement even if they are not members. The court agreed that the scope of employment of foreign workers entitles them to these benefits.

Goodyear told Reuters it has strong human rights policies and practices and the protection of those rights.

“We take seriously any allegation of inappropriate behavior regarding our associates, our operations and our supply chain,” a representative said in an email.

The union – the National Union of Employees of Companies Manufacturing Rubber Products – did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on the workers’ complaints.

Goodyear’s operation in Malaysia is jointly owned by the country’s largest fund manager, Permodalan Nasional Berhad, who has made requests to Goodyear.

FINES AND VIOLATIONS

Workers said they were intimidated by Goodyear after filing lawsuits. Goodyear declined to comment.

“The company had different rules for different groups of workers,” said Sharan Kumar Rai, who filed one of the lawsuits and worked at Goodyear in Malaysia from 2012 until last year.

Foreign workers filed the first two lawsuits in July 2019. Shortly after, Goodyear asked some to sign letters, unbeknownst to their lawyers, that they would withdraw from the lawsuit, according to their lawyer, police complaints filed in October 2019 and a copy of the letter seen by Reuters. Reporting a complaint to the police does not always result in criminal charges, but may trigger an investigation.

Labor court president Anna Ng Fui Choo said in her ruling that the letter “was an act of unfair labor practice.”

Malaysia’s labor department told Reuters it investigated and indicted Goodyear in 2020 for nine labor law violations, unrelated to the prosecution, relating to excessive hours and unwarranted pay deductions. He fined Goodyear 41,500 ringgit ($ 10,050), he said.

Malaysia has been accused in recent years by its own Human Resources Department and U.S. authorities of labor abuse at its factories, which rely on millions of migrant workers to manufacture everything from palm oil to medical gloves and iPhone components.

($ 1 = 4.1255 ringgit)

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

