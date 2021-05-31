British Government Asks Citizens To Ban Fur Trade | Luxury sector





The public is being asked to weigh in on the fur trade as the government is considering a potential sale ban across the UK.

The Environment, Food and Rural Department (Defra) has initiated a request for evidence along with a plan for stringent animal welfare standards under Brexit. This consultation will take into account the social and economic impact of fur sales in the UK and abroad.

The UK may introduce an all-out ban based on the feedback it receives.

The UK was the first country to ban fur farming in Europe in 2000 and introduced strict rules prohibiting commercial seal hunting and the import of leather and fur products from domestic cats and dogs. However, the sale of other furs is still legal in the UK. Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie Symonds, explained that the fur buyer was really sick.

The government has been reviewing stricter rules since Brexit because the UK is no longer bound by the EU’s single market rules that prevent individual countries from taking a one-sided position on fur trading.

We already have some of the highest animal welfare standards in the world, and as an independent country we can review some of our animal welfare laws, including the import of fur for use in fashion products, Environment Minister George said. Youth.

The views, data and case studies we have received are of great importance to inform future government policies in this area, including a better understanding of domestic and foreign trade.

The new policy applies only to company sales and not to individual sales between individuals.

According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta), hundreds of fashion designers and brands have already stopped using fur, including Coach, Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren and Versace.

However, the British Fur Coalition has argued that natural fur is an antidote to fast fashion that is harmful to the environment and should not be banned if sourced ethically.

