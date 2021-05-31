Most American schools teach little or nothing about Asian American history and it hurts everyone, experts say





“Mom, why don’t we learn the history of Asian Americans? Why are others more important?” the elementary school student asked Kim, associate professor of elementary and early childhood education at the University of Kennesaw. “Why are others more respected?

“The school curriculum lacks the AAPI stories that are needed to build who they are as US citizens,” Kim said.

Experts say this representation gap has serious repercussions for Asian students, who do not see themselves integrated into the tapestry of US history, and for non-Asian students who are not taught to value contributions. communities with which they do not identify.

Now, there is a new will from educators, organizations and lawmakers – driven by a wave of anti-Asian hate crimes as well as the celebration of AAPI Heritage Month – to bring a more nuanced and representative story to Asian America in the classroom. This year, in part because of the mass shooting in the Atlanta area that left six Asian women dead, fifth-grade teacher Lisa Chu wanted to broaden her students’ understanding of the history of the AAPI.

But the one detail in the program that covered Asian history only described Asian immigrants arriving through Angel Island in San Francisco instead of Ellis Island through which European immigrants arrived, and she made it a moment of experiential learning.

She spoke about the different treatment of Asian immigrants, how they were detained for weeks at the port when European immigrants were often detained for only a few hours. She and her students discussed what it was like to be subjected to embarrassing and invasive questions. They explained how this treatment was rooted in racism, a feeling that has not gone away.

“I think as this generation gets older, the more aware they are, the more they really need to bring about change,” said Chu, who teaches in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

“My country does not treat me like someone”

Education researchers say denying AAPI students an education on their own history not only inhibits their knowledge, but damages their identity as Americans.

Sohyun An, professor of elementary and early childhood education at Kennesaw University in Georgia, has researched the teaching of AAPI history in ten states, including Georgia, California, New Jersey and Texas. She found that while there was any mention of U.S. history of Asian descent, it was mostly limited to the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII and Chinese immigration. and their participation in the construction of railways.

Although people of Asian descent have been part of the fabric of America since its inception, this is not taught to students, she said. Instead, the lessons teach that Asian Americans are lifelong strangers, according to An.

When An’s daughter learned of the American Revolution, she came to her mother to ask if she would have been a slave at that time. She didn’t know where she was, she said.

Kim’s children asked him similar questions.

“Mom, what color is my skin? I think I’m not white, and I’m not black and also I’m not brown,” they asked.

“If we don’t teach Asian-American history, it’s not only letting non-Asians treat us like non-humans, but it’s also a program of violence because it kills the humanity and agency, ”An said.“ My country doesn’t treat me like someone. ”

Kiana Kenmotsu was in sixth grade when she first read her own story at school.

It was a story about the internment of Japanese Americans, a wrong suffered by her grandfather, but Kenmotsu, now 18, said it changed everything for her.

“Every time (the story of Asia) was brought up, I felt good,” she said. “History is something you connect with. I have never been able to connect with it.”

This crucial identity training offered by learning history can be especially complicated for Asian American students, as their individual experiences of many nationalities are often lumped together under a single Asian identity, said Sarah-SoonLing. Blackburn of Learning for Justice, an organization founded by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Or educators are too overwhelmed to touch on the subject at all. “For Asian American students, it erases your own understanding of yourself,” Blackburn said.

Stereotypes that divide people

But the impacts go beyond those who identify as Asian.

Five years after Kenmotsu first encountered Asian-American history, a class at his school held a World War II internment morality trial and the verdict was that the United States was right to detain residents whom the students considered to be a threat.

Kenmotsu said she couldn’t look her classmates in the eye afterwards, feeling that they lacked the knowledge to understand and appreciate the trauma inflicted on her family throughout the story.

When the history taught in the classroom is representative of all American populations, it teaches students that the United States belongs to many groups – not just the European immigrants represented in most of their textbooks, An said. Understanding Other Cultures and seeing their importance encourages compassion and combats the stereotype of immigrants as dangerous, she said.

Chu said she noticed that Asian history only happens when an Asian population has done something dangerous or when the event has been coated in sugar. It is much less common to hear in a classroom about the contributions Asian Americans have made to the nation.

It can also be seen as unpatriotic to talk about the harm the United States has inflicted on groups of people, Blackburn said.

Without a thorough understanding of how Asian Americans have experienced discrimination and been at the heart of the American system, some students find themselves only with stereotypes to complement their understanding, the researchers said.

The model minority, economic competitors and doomed foreigners – even though their families have been in the United States for generations – are roles common to Asian Americans in times of crisis, An said.

“Stereotypes erase individuals,” Blackburn said. And without individual power, Asian Americans are stripped of their collective power, which can be used to fight for their own benefit as well as in alliance with other minority groups, she said.

Legislation and calls to action

Blackburn and organizations like Learning for Justice hope to empower teachers to make their classrooms more equitable and their curriculum more representative, but others are calling for legislation to implement the change.

Asian Americans for the Advancement of Justice Chicago worked with State Senator Ram Villivalam and Representative Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz to introduce Teaching Equitable Asian American Community History (TEAACH) to Illinois.

The bill, which has been passed by State House and the Senate and is returned to the House for an approval vote, would amend the Illinois school code to require that the history of the United States of America be taught in all public schools.

“I didn’t see our community in our textbooks, and it was hard to understand who our community was compared to everyone else,” Villivalam said. “For Asian American students, this will be an opportunity to learn about our history, the contributions of our community.”

While Chu has said she thinks it’s important to expand student learning, she wonders if legislation to add additions to the curriculum is the way to achieve this.

“I think the idea is great, but I think people forget that social studies is already on the backs of almost every teacher,” Chu said. With so much on teachers’ backs already and reading and math taking priority on state testing, if anything doesn’t change, it’s social studies, she added.

Rather than adding units to a lesson plan, Chu said she hoped school boards and districts would change their standards. And, she added, that teachers will choose to go further in their own classrooms.

“Integrate it without it becoming its own separate unit,” Chu said.

Otherwise, she believes the AAPI will be seen as a separate entity “rather than we are part of American history.”

