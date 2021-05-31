UK water retailer faces collapse due to unpaid bills





According to industry suppliers, businesses that charge unpaid water bills during the pandemic have put water retailers into a crisis.

Representing 18 suppliers, the UK Water Retailer Council (UKWRC) commissioned an independent report warning that pricing is unfair to customers and that some companies are paying more than necessary.

Most market participants suffered losses prior to the pandemic, but increased pressure during the containment period as unpaid payments increased. A report from consulting firm Economic Insight now presents “significant risk of systematic retailer failure.”

If a supplier collapses, “there is a risk that customers will be’interrupted’ without a retailer for a period of time,” the report added. The sector’s low margins also mean water retailers couldn’t invest in services and couldn’t deliver the promised improvements when the market was opened for liberalization, the industry said.

Phillip Mills, Chairman of the UKWRC, said, “This report clearly highlights that the market is currently not being adequately served to business clients.

An industry warning is whether economic regulator Ofwat has introduced reforms to allow non-home customers, including supermarkets, charities, public sector agencies, and retailers, to change the way they bill all water suppliers in the country or new independent market entrants. It came out 4 years later. .

The study found that the actual cost of serving the smallest customers on the market consuming less than 1,400 liters per day is more than 50% higher than what Ofwat can charge, and these customers account for about 70%. I did. Of the whole market.

The study found that large water customers such as pubs and restaurants could be charged more, which could provide subsidies to smaller businesses.

Water retailers can charge small customers £78 per year for services in addition to water costs, but reports show that the actual average cost is £121 per year, which includes the cost of measuring, scheduling on-site visits, and issuing invoices. Take care of the problem.

John Reynolds, Castle Water’s chief executive who took over Thames Water’s business client, said the rates were “completely unfair” for most small clients.

He pointed out some examples of cross-subsidies in the sector. In one case, he said, the bar was paying £500 per year for retail services, while the cost of providing services under the architect’s two doors was about £120 per year, he said.

In another example, the charity store pays £16,000 per year based on price estimates because there is no meter, which is the responsibility of the landlord. At the same distance, a metered arcade costs only 750 pounds per year.

The industry is asking regulators to review how this sector could become more sustainable.

Ofwat has taken steps to protect business customers in the light of the epidemic, and continues to work with Defra, the Ministry of Environment, to “see if there’s more we can do.”

“We are also reviewing the additional safeguards needed to address the growing customer bad debts caused by Covid-19 in the marketplace.”

