UK investors urge G7 to force companies to disclose their exposure to climate change. Corporate governance





A group of influential UK investors is urging G7 leaders to follow the UK lead by forcing companies to clean up their exposure to climate risks.

In a letter to the ambassadors and senior members ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, the Investment Association (IA) also urged the world’s largest developed countries to issue sector-specific guidelines to help businesses meet the Paris Agreement climate targets. It aims to limit earth heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

G7 member states, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, need to adjust and standardize climate reporting standards, the IA added. The group represents asset managers including Legal & General, Schroders and Aviva, which manage a combined 8.5 trillion.

Climate recommendations are part of the UK Trade Organization’s efforts to help members decarbonize their investment portfolio, which has been complicated by a lack of information about the climate risks associated with the companies they invest in. The more data you have, the more pressure you can put on the head of the investment. Individual companies failing to transition to climate-friendly business models. They may also threaten to draw all of their cash.

IA members with over 5 trillion assets under management, including Allianz Global Investors, Jupiter Asset Management, and M&G Investments, have committed their portfolio carbon footprint to reach net zero by 2050.

The G7 meeting is the best opportunity for the world’s largest economies to take a coordinated global approach to combat climate change, said Chris Cummings, Chief Executive Officer of the Investment Association.

As an industry that invests in companies around the world on behalf of UK and foreign savers and investors, investment managers play an important role in the transition to a more sustainable global economy.

Having high-quality, comparable data on the risks businesses face from climate change is critical to achieving this and achieving net zero goals.

Last year, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK would mandate climate reporting to large corporations and financial institutions by 2025, making the UK the first G20 country, going further than recommended by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. Do by that way.

The IA now wants to set reporting standards so that all G7 countries make similar commitments and make it easy to compare progress made by companies in different countries.

IA members have invested around 3.7 trillion in foreign assets, including stocks and bonds. The Rovi Group says comparable data are essential to monitoring international companies within their investment portfolio and making smart decisions on behalf of pension plans and savers.

The lobby group also wants leaders to agree on a common criterion for green government bonds funding renewable or clean energy projects. The demand for environmentally friendly investments is increasing.

Green government bonds were issued by many G7 countries, including France, Italy and Germany. The UK government is set to issue the first green bonds this year.

The letter IA should separately welcome these actions, but it should not be forgotten that financial markets and climate-related risks are both global. So it’s important to consider how forums like the G7 are going to be aligned in the outlook and take global action.

