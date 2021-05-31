Baseball returns to the Olympics, with or without the United States





Baseball is known as the national pastime of the Americas. Sport has long been a cultural touchstone in the United States, serving as a marker of the seasons and influencing national vocabulary. The world’s largest professional baseball organization, Major League Baseball, is based here. Many of the best players in the world are from the United States.

Despite this, the United States won only one gold medal at the Olympics, in 2000. The national team won bronze twice, in 1996 and 2008; did not get a medal in 1992; and didn’t even qualify for the 2004 Olympics.

After the sport was banned from the Olympics by the International Olympic Committee in 2005, with criticism that it was not global enough and that its best players did not make it to the Summer Games, baseball is temporarily making a comeback. at the Games thanks to the fervent host country, Japan. love of the game.

Two other baseball homes, South Korea and Mexico, have already qualified to face Japan in the Olympics. The same goes for Israel, where the sport is developing slowly. What about the United States? The team has yet to secure a spot and only have two more opportunities, starting with the Americas Qualifier, an eight-team tournament in Florida that begins Monday.

It’s important for the United States to participate in the Olympics, said Tony Reagins, director of development for MLB, which helps USA Baseball build the Olympic roster. We believe we have the best players in the world, so we have to go out and compete.

The way the United States got to this point, less than two months before the start of the Olympics with no guaranteed place when they were ranked No.2 in the world, underscores the many competing interests at stake.

First of all, the MLB season has always conflicted with the Summer Games. The first inning of baseball at the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled for July 28, the height of the MLB season. And unlike other notable professional baseball leagues (such as those in Japan or South Korea) or those in other sports (NBA, WNBA, and NHL), the MLB does not stop or adjust its season to Olympic Games.

Additionally, active MLB players cannot compete in the Olympics, something international sports officials expressed concern about when discussing the elimination of baseball in 2005.

At least one major league star has said he would like to see this policy changed.

It’s such a travesty to me. I’m not saying that as disrespecting the minor leagues, the 2020 Olympics is in Tokyo, and you’re not sending guys from the big league? Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper said on a podcast last year. Are you kidding me? Want to develop the game as much as possible, and you’re not going to let us play the Olympics because you don’t want to lose money for a two week period?

There was progress in March 2020, when the world’s sports governing body, the World Baseball Softball Confederation, announced that it had reached an agreement with the MLB and the MLB Players Union that would allow players on a 40-man roster, but not those on the active 26-man roster, to compete in the Olympics and qualifying.

But the coronavirus pandemic has put the 2020 season on hold and the deal allowing players with 40 players to participate has lapsed as MLB clubs need more reserve players in the event of a virus outbreak.

I respect and can understand the needs of professional leagues, said Riccardo Fraccari, president of the WBSC, in a video interview. But in my opinion, there is room for everyone. And if we could cooperate the two in a good way, we could make the pros develop good baseball, and we can definitely achieve the goal of being a really great sport.

The rules certainly get in the way of the US roster as it cannot feature American stars like Mike Trout, Jacob deGrom, or Mookie Betts. But neither does Japan with Shohei Ohtani or Yu Darvish, nor the Dominican Republic with Fernando Tatis Jr. or Juan Soto, because they are all also MLB players. The difference is, however, that professional leagues in Japan and South Korea, for example, take time to get the best players to play in the Olympics.

There is clearly a disadvantage for the United States and other countries that use major league organizational players, said Sandy Alderson, the president of the Mets, who, in his previous role at MLB central office, had done so. pressure to keep baseball at the Olympics.

Fraccari said he never asked MLB to put their season on hold, but simply to allow the use of some of their best players, perhaps for a week, much like the annual All-Star Week in July, but only once every four years.

MLB and its players, however, are already invested in another international event every four years: the World Baseball Classic, which debuted in 2006, on the heels of the sports launched by the Olympics. The WBC schedule is easier to accommodate, it takes place during MLB spring training and more major league players are participating.

(The United States has also won this event only once, in 2017, with Japan, currently ranked No.1 in the world, having won the first two, in 2006 and 2009. WBC 2021 has been tentatively postponed to 2023 due to pandemic.)

I can’t imagine a situation where we would take the kind of break that would be necessary to have our best players at the Olympics, said Rob Manfred, MLB commissioner in 2017. As a result, we think the WBC is crucial as a as a substitute, a leading international tournament that allows our players to play for their country.

But for many, nothing can match the global appeal of the Games, the funding that comes with being an official Olympic sport, and the allure of winning a gold medal.

For the 2000 Olympics, Alderson helped build an American team that had a mix of veterans near career highs, like wide receiver Pat Borders and outfielder Ernie Young, and promising prospects, like first baseman. Doug Mientkiewicz and pitchers Roy Oswalt and Ben Sheets. Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda led the team.

In the final, known as Miracle on Grass, the United States upset Cuba, winner of the previous two gold medals, an achievement Alderson said was as high as winning a World Series in 1989. as General Manager of Oakland Athletics.

It was an incredible experience, from qualifying for the gold medal in Sydney, Alderson said last year, adding later, for many of the players who have been at those Olympics, it was the highlight of their career because few of them went on to be great major league players.

Alderson thought about several ideas to get more participation from the main leagues. He suggested playing the qualifying tournaments in the MLB off-season and condensing the Olympics to one week. Another idea: if the major league players weren’t used, the season could at least be put on hold for a day as a goodwill gesture during the gold medal game so that the attention of the baseball world. can focus on the Olympics.

If wasn’t going to send the best players, let it be their day, he said.

When creating the US player pool for the Americas Qualifier, Reagins said, challenges included player availability affected by the pandemic, as well as the volatility of not knowing whether a player would be called into the majors. Clubs also place various limits, such as the number of shots, on their outlook.

While others have said there has been some reluctance towards loan prospects in the past, Reagins said MLB clubs have been very supportive, as has the Commissioners’ Office. (Manfred said MLB was excited when baseball and softball were announced as sports for the Tokyo Games.)

Obviously now is not a great time for major league players, but we think we’ve put together some really strong clubs that could compete for gold, said Reagins, a former Los Angeles general manager. Angels, who recommended that former Angels manager Mike Scioscia be hired. to lead Team USA

On Monday night, Scioscia will lead the United States against Nicaragua in Port Saint Lucia. Over the next two days, the United States will also play two baseball strongholds: the Dominican Republic, whose roster includes former All-Stars Jose Bautista and Melky Cabrera and Seattle Mariners’ top outfield prospect Julio Rodriguez, and Puerto Rico.

Team USA’s roster has the most major league experience of the tournament, with former All-Stars such as third baseman Todd Frazier, pitcher David Robertson and outfielder Matt Kemp all in the middle of thirties and unemployed. Among the team’s prospects: pitchers Simeon Woods Richardson, 20, and Matthew Liberatore, 21.

The best national club to come out of the tournament will win an Olympic place. The second and third place teams will advance to the final qualifiers, initially slated for mid-June in Taiwan, but recently moved to Mexico due to increased cases of the virus and travel restrictions.

Baseball will again be absent from the 2024 Summer Games in Paris before its expected return in 2028 to Los Angeles. Maybe MLB and its players will want to play then, which could send the message that they want baseball to be a permanent Olympic sport. But not having the United States in Tokyo this summer, when their national pastime is back for the first time since 2008, could undermine that mission.

I can’t even imagine our game not being represented at the Olympics, said former Yankees second baseman Willie Randolph, who coached the national team last year. That, for me, would be embarrassing sorry.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos