UK RAF signs new C-17 Globemaster agreement with Boeing Defense UK





The UK’s RAF has confirmed that it has signed a contract with Boeing Defense UK that is expected to reach 247 million over 19 years for long-term and enhanced C-17 Globemaster training.

The UK’s RAF has confirmed that it has signed a contract with Boeing Defense UK that is expected to reach 247 million over 19 years for long-term and enhanced C-17 Globemaster training.

The British Department of Defense has confirmed that the Royal Air Force (RAF) has signed a contract with the British Boeing Defense to provide training courses for C-17 Globemaster operators at the International Training Center (ITC) for the next 19 years. In Farnborough, the value of the contract amounted to 244 million.

The contract will continue to provide aircraft flight simulators from 2023, improving training schedules. Boeing Defense UK has also agreed to provide simulation engineering coaching to RAF trainees who wish to maintain the C-17 Globemaster.

British Defense Secretary Jeremy Quin has confirmed that a training package with Boeing Defense UK will help modernize the RAF.

MIN Quin said it starts with getting world-class training for all of its employees to secure a modernized army that can cope with the threats of the future.

With this 27.4 million investment, our aviation crew will be able to operate this aircraft to its peak capacity, maintain critical defensive output, and will expand the use of the latest synthetic training techniques.

Air Mobility Force Commander Air Commodore David Manning explained that the package will improve the C-17 Globemaster’s use of RAF.

This new synthetic training service provides reliable crew and maintenance training up to the C-17’s outage date. Training services will support C-17 global operations, increase vehicle availability and enhance the training provided to our staff through the introduction of state-of-the-art synthetic training equipment, AIRCDRE Manning said.

With this service, RAF will work with industry partners to promote UK prosperity and UK-based job creation while entering a new phase of UK-optimized C-17 training.

The announcement of the 247 million package was announced in November 2020 following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that he would increase the UK’s defense budget to 24 billion over four years.

According to the Ministry of Defense announcement, the C-17 Globemaster is an aircraft capable of transporting 45 tons over a distance of 8,300 km and is expected to continue to play an important role in UK RAF capacity by 2030.

[Related:Army to receive new Boeing-built deployable SATCOMs]

UK RAF signs new C-17 Globemaster agreement with Boeing Defense UK

Last updated: May 31, 2021 Published: May 31, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos