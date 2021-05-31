NHL, health officials prepare travel exemption between Canada and United States for final two playoffs, report says





OTTAWA, Ontario – The NHL and health authorities are working on a travel exemption that would allow the winner of the Canadian Northern Division and an American opponent to cross the border in the final two rounds of the playoffs, including the final of the Stanley Cup. , according to a report by the Canadian Press.

The exemption would allow teams to enter Canada for games without having to self-isolate for 14 days, as is currently required for non-essential travelers due to the pandemic, CP reported on Sunday, citing two people from the federal government who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not. allowed to speak publicly.

The NHL has worked to gain approval from public health authorities in provinces and cities that still have playoff teams – Winnipeg, Toronto and Montreal, the sources told CP. Final approval rests with Federal Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino.

In an email to CP, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the effort was “a work in progress.”

The winner of Monday night’s Game 7 between Montreal and Toronto will face the Jets in the North Division final. The winner of this series will face one of the three winners of the American division in the semi-finals of the league. The two semi-final winners will face off for the Stanley Cup.

Cross-border travel in the NHL has been virtually non-existent since the pandemic hit North America last spring. Last summer, the NHL concluded its season with playoff hubs in Toronto and Edmonton, but all American teams crossed the border just once to open the game.

For this season, the league has put the seven Canadian teams in one division and they have competed exclusively to avoid cross-border travel. The NHL has said it plans to move the division winner to the United States for the final two rounds unless the Canadian government gives in.

Other Canadian professional sports teams have had to relocate to the United States to avoid cross-border travel. The Toronto Blue Jays of Major League Baseball began their season playing home games in Dunedin, Fla., And will recall Buffalo, New York, at home starting Tuesday.

Toronto FC, CF Montreal and the Vancouver Whitecaps have moved to Florida or Utah.

Montreal became the first Canadian team to welcome a crowd on Saturday when 2,500 fans watched the home team defeat the Maple Leafs in overtime. This crowd was much smaller than allowed at most US venues for all sports, including the NHL.

The seventh game of this series will take place on Monday in Toronto, so there will be no more fans. If the Canadiens were to upset the Maple Leafs, they could welcome the fans again for the second round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

