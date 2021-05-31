As border restrictions increase, travelers need a compelling reason to enter France from the UK.





Border controls are being tightened to prevent the spread of the coronavirus strain in India. (Photo: Getty Images)

Travelers from the UK must give a compelling reason to enter France from Monday (May 31) as border controls are tightened.

French authorities are tightening restrictions to prevent the spread of the Indian coronavirus strain, which is currently circulating in parts of the UK.

Essential travel only

Traveling from the UK to France is only permitted for EU nationals, residents of France or those traveling for essential reasons.

Those permitted to enter the country must undergo PCR or antigen Covid-19 testing prior to departure within 48 hours of travel and must be quarantined for 7 days after arrival.

Travelers entering France from outside the European Union, including the UK, are also required to sign an oath stating that they have no symptoms of coronavirus and are unaware of contact with someone who has been ill for the 14 days prior to their travel.

Those aged 11 and older must declare self-isolation for 7 days upon arrival in France, and undergo a secondary PCR test after the period of isolation.

The UK’s Overseas, Federal and Development Office (FCDO) said the new French travel rules apply to all airline, car, ferry and train passengers.

Last week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian enacted stricter rules for visitors to the UK as concerns over the Indian variant grew.

New rule on the website of the French Consulate General in London: The development of the so-called Indian variant has intensified health measures for people traveling from England to France.

It also added that from the morning of Monday (May 31), foreigners outside the EU who do not reside in France need a strong reason to travel from the UK to France.

However, due to the low incidence of Covid in the UK, travelers entering France from the UK are not subject to systematic screening where they are currently staying.

According to the consulate’s website, those vaccinated against Covid-19 still have the same rules, and people are encouraged to keep travel abroad to a minimum.

France’s stricter rules began requiring people arriving from the UK to go into quarantine for 14 days under Germany, which comes back in response to the spread of the Indian variant.

Amber List Destination

France is currently listed as an amber destination in the UK travel traffic light system. This means travelers must self-isolate and undergo two Covid-19 tests for 10 days after arriving in the UK.

Traveling to amber-listed countries is not illegal, but government advice recommends not traveling to both amber and red-listed countries for vacation purposes, and vacationers urge you to visit only destinations on the green list instead.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed that countries on the amber list are not places to go on vacation, and that these destinations require more stringent quarantine measures upon return.

Choosing to travel to an amber destination for vacation is against government advice and requires additional Covid checks.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Offices are currently banning travel to amber-listed countries that include popular holiday destinations such as Spain, Greece, France and Italy, so the possibility that travelers will not have adequate insurance to cover their travel. There are. .

Hannah Isitt, GoCompare’s travel insurance expert, told NationalWorld: There is no travel insurance product to cover the traffic light system, only FCDO advice has changed.

“The traffic light system does not affect the insured travel policy. Insurance coverage depends on FCDO advice. One example right now is Israel on the green list. But, as FCDO advises for all trips, insurance coverage is not affected. Rhodes is covered in amber, since FCDO doesn’t advise on travel, while this doesn’t apply.

If the policyholder is traveling when the traffic light changes from green to amber and the insured stays on the trip, they will continue to receive the same insurance as when traveling.

“The insurance company does not pay for testing unless it is part of a medical bill or quarantine cost.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos