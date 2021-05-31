Britain’s Best Drive-In Movie Theaters This Summer | movie





Between travel restrictions, social distancing, poorly ventilated indoor spaces and outdoor weather, we can’t exactly match Britain’s great summers. The silver lining you are looking for can be a silver screen. Drive-in and outdoor cinemas look like the best of many worlds. You get out of the house, but don’t necessarily get out of the car. You can rest assured that you are with others. In the movie, you can get anywhere from Edwardian Britain to Wakanda for less than the price of a PCR swab test.

Trading and programming are similar for most drive-ins, but things to check include whether the price is per car or per person, how sound is delivered through headphones, car radio or car speakers, screen size, ticket transfer, and, of course, catering.

The Alfresco Theater around London prides itself on gourmet food options and offers movies and other live entertainment in St Albans (2-6 June) and Syon Park, Brentford (9-13 June). The Rooftop Film Club has drive-in cinemas in Alexandra Palace, Brent Cross, and Sandown Park, as well as real rooftop venues in Peckham and Stratford. And The Drive In (until June 30th) was recently launched at Troubadour Meridian Water, N18.

How to launch a rocket, Luna Cinema. Photo: Luna Cinema

Heading north, Manchester’s Secret City (until June 6th) screens every night, including a decent horror movie. Luna Drive In Cinema will be shown on the grounds of Leeds Harewood House throughout June. Great British Drive In is at Staffords Sandon Hall until next weekend, while Woodside Drive In is at Wirral (until June 27th). Nightflix has six drive-ins including Milton Keynes, Hartlepool, Colchester, and Luton Airport.

In Scotland this weekend @ the Flix is ​​at Glasgows Prestwick Airport, and the Hopetoun House near Edinburgh has Harry Potter and Batman movies.

Around the south is the Rockswood Drive-in in West Sussex (July 17th-August 1st) in late summer. Or, for a stand-by position, the clifftop Wavelength Drive-In (July 16th-September 5th) near Newquay in Cornwall does a bit of a blow. The program is aptly ocean and surf centric.

Or, for a car-free experience, Hideaway Cinema (until September 19th) starts this week in Wetherby and visits venues including Londons Kew Gardens and Hampstead Heath, Norfolks Holkham Hall, and more. Adventure Cinema (until September 26th) has outdoor screenings in several venues. And the well-established Luna Cinema (until October 3rd) takes place in dignified and beautiful venues across the country.

Or if you want something really different, try London’s float Openaire Cinema (June 2nd-27th). Here, of course, you can watch movies from boats in Paddington Basin, including Jaws.

