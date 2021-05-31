Asian stocks look to extend rally ahead of US jobs test





A man wearing a face mask, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, stands in front of an electrical board showing Nikkei (top in C) and the stock index of other countries in the exterior of a brokerage house in a business district of Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2021. REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon / File Photo

Asian stocks were trying to extend their recent rally to a third week on Monday in hopes that critical US jobs numbers show the expected recovery in hiring in May and keep the global economic recovery on track.

The MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) added 0.4%, after rising 2.2% last week. Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) fell 1.1%, while Australia (.AXJO) hit a new all-time high.

Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) fell 0.4% as surveys showed a slight slowdown in factory activity but a recovery in the service giant. Read more

“It looks like a market searching for direction amid the uncertainty surrounding the interplay between the dreaded inflation and the long-awaited resumption of growth,” said Patrik Schowitz, global multi-asset strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

“In this environment, as we continue to reduce risk exposure, we are sticking around for a long time given the strong growth expected to continue, as well as the remaining bullish side of economic growth and earnings expectations.”

Markets in the US and Britain are closed for a holiday, but futures contracts were still trading in Asia with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both up 0.1%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures fell 0.2%.

The main event for the week will be US payrolls on Friday with a median forecast at 650,000, but the outcome is uncertain after April’s insanely weak gain of 266,000.

That number for April was nearly 750,000 lower than expected, the biggest “failure” in the series’ history.

NatWest Market economist Kevin Cummins noted that even with an increase of around 550,000, total wages would still be 7.7 million below the February 2020 level.

“The labor market is still considered far from being restored,” he added. “In our view, the data is unlikely to convince Fed Chairman Powell that progress has been substantial enough so far to begin to signal a decrease.”

The Federal Reserve will meet on June 16 and this week will be the last chance for members to talk about politics before the blackout begins on June 5.

So far, investors have taken the Fed at its word that the job market needs to improve further before talking about tapering. This helped the yields on the 10-year US note fall back to 1.58% even as core inflation data beat expectations.

TWO DEFICITS

The economic outperformance of the United States has a downside in that it has sharply widened the country’s trade deficit and added to its need for external financing for an already huge budget deficit.

“The US economy will face a period of high budget deficits and rising debt levels for the foreseeable future, ensuring that the risk of a ‘double deficit’ for the USD will remain a feature of the market landscape for years to come. coming soon, ”said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.

The dollar index stood at 89.983, near a five-month low. The euro was flat at $ 1.2197, just after a four-month high of $ 1.2266 reached last week.

The dollar fared better against the Japanese yen, with investors borrowing the currency at extremely low rates to buy high yielding assets. The dollar was last at 109.70 yen after hitting a two-month high at 110.19 last week.

The Chinese yuan hit a new three-year high after recently breaking through the psychologically important level of 6.4 per dollar.

Concerns about global inflation and the extreme volatility of cryptocurrencies were a boon for gold which was holding steady at $ 1,906, after hitting a four-month high of $ 11,912 last week.

Oil prices have been firm after rising more than 5% last week to two-year closing highs as expectations of a rebound in global demand outweighed concerns over increased supply from Iran a once the sanctions have been lifted.

All eyes will be on OPEC this week as it reconsiders its supply deal, and any hints of increased production could put pressure on prices.

Brent added 38 cents to $ 69.10 a barrel, while US crude rose 39 cents to $ 66.71.

