Although the UK’s growth prospects have been raised, the epidemic economy’scar’ will be the worst of all G7 countries OECD | Business news





The UK economy will grow much faster than expected this year and next year, but it is nevertheless expected to suffer the long-term economic damage of the seven major developed countries after the pandemic, the OECD warned.

With a comprehensive assessment of the state of the global economy in its six-month economic outlook, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has significantly upgraded its outlook for UK economic growth this year and next year from 5.1% to 7.2%. It has increased from 4.7% this year to 5.5% next year.

The Paris-based agency said the upgrades reflected in many major economies were the product of the dispersion of vaccines in many developed countries.

However, chief economist Laurence Boone warned that there is a huge gap between the rich and poor worlds.

“The global economy is currently heading for recovery with a lot of friction,” she said.

“After a pandemic, there is a high risk of insufficient growth or not being widely shared. This will depend to a great extent on the quality of international cooperation and the adoption of a flexible and sustainable policy framework.”

Image: US economy could be supported by epidemic, OECD says

However, the OECD has also compared the latest outlook for the level of national income in 2025 with the outlook for the epidemic epidemic to calculate the likelihood of change in long-term growth outlook for various economies.

These comparisons give economists a sense of the long-term economic impact of recent events known as “traces.”

It turns out that the U.S. is likely to have more national income than previously thought, i.e. it was found that it was being supported rather than hurt during the pandemic, but most other countries weren’t that lucky.

And he said the UK will face the biggest trauma of the G7 economy as economic output declines an average of 0.5% per year over the next four years.

The G7 consists of the United States, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada.

The OECD’s economic outlook reveals that this is the result of the UK withdrawing from the EU rather than COVID itself. Supply side effects from 2021 following Brexit. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos