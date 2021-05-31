UK and US close today: low volume after lifeless weekend for cryptocurrency





European futures represent a quiet session as the UK and US markets are closed for public holidays.

Trading volumes are expected to be extremely lifeless, economic figures in China and Japan have also not helped the sentiment, and traders are likely not to support risky assets today.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested that the government refute President Biden’s proposal by increasing spending and Republicans proposing much lower infrastructure plans. In response, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose while the Nasdaq fell.

Read more: As the weekend approaches, the cryptocurrency market is undergoing another modification. Will Elon tweet again?

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin prices were quiet on the weekends and continue to trade below 40K prices today.

Naeem Aslam, senior market analyst at AvaTrade, pointed out today that “Dogecoin’s price hasn’t risen significantly for a while, and Ethereum’s price continues to struggle and trade below $2,535.”

Boeing, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs

Boeing’s stock rose on Friday as the company’s top customer Southwest Airlines announced it was considering expanding its routes within the United States as the economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, it will buy 500 new aircraft, raising Boeing’s share price above the 50-day moving average, Aslam said.

Learn more: Exclusive: Meet the former UBS and JPMorgan giants that rocked private banking.

JPMorgan also boosted the stock price over the past trend, seeing support from the 21-day moving average. Increased by 1.5%. Likewise, the blue chip stock Goldman Sachs has also increased in value by 1%.

Government spending

The finance minister has suggested that the government increase spending. According to Yellen, the government has been running on a stagnant budget for 11 years.

“The remarks of the former Fed chairman came as President Biden was preparing to announce his first budget. The budget was set at $6 trillion, including deficit spending and tax increases,” Aslam said.

“On the other hand, Republicans had earlier proposed to cut their job creation and infrastructure plans to $560 billion, and President Biden refuted them by cutting the plan by a quarter to $1.7 trillion. Republicans were on a trillion dollar scale. By coming up with a plan, I rebelled against this offer,” he added.

Read more: Janet Yellen denies predicting rate hikes after remarks that rocked Wall Street.

The Department of Labor reported on Thursday that unemployment claims fell to 406,000, well below the 425,000 predicted by the Dow Jones survey. This marks a new pandemic trough, Aslam points out.

Asian stock market

The Asia Pacific market today traded mixed. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.91% and the Shanghai Composite Index fell almost 0.03%.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index fell 0.69%. The Seoul KOSPI rose 0.33% and the Australian ASX 200 rose 0.21%.

Read More: Monopoly: Asset Confiscation by City of London Police Increases 3,600% as Priority Moves to Higher Value Fraud

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos