American travelers are back on the road with Memorial Day vacation still subject to pandemic





With half of the country at least partially protected from the coronavirus, Americans were fleeing their pandemic slump during the three-day weekend that traditionally releases the pent-up urge to travel from the country to summer’s doorstep.

But Monday’s Memorial Day holiday is also a solemn occasion to remember the war dead in the country, and many of this year’s military ceremonies still take place virtually.

The biggest commemoration, the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, which was presented online last year as the virus raged, is returning somewhat to normal this year with a mix of in-person and virtual events, have said the organizers.

Instead of a traditional parade on Constitution Avenue in front of 100,000 spectators, the march was filmed on May 3 on the National Mall without spectators and will be mixed with other recorded performers in a special television program.

“We expected to get back to normal next year,” said Kenny Cunningham, a spokesperson for the American Veterans Center.

The Borough of Staten Island in New York is expected to host one of the relatively few live, in-person parades in the country with floats and marching bands on Monday.

Additionally, on Remembrance Day, whose origins date back to the aftermath of the American Civil War, which ended in 1865, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to participate in a traditional wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown. Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

EXPECTED TRAVELS UP 60%

A year after Memorial Day weekend trips were depressed by fears of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is expected to increase by 60%, with 37 million people expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, AAA Travel said.

The 2021 total, which is still 13% lower than 2019, includes 34.4 million people traveling by car, the AAA said.

One of them is Patty Doxsey, 63, of Red Hook, New York, who was scheduled to drive 10 hours with her husband on Monday for a week-long camping trip to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee. in the hope of seeing a firefly synchronous light show.

The couple, both vaccinated, had planned to leave last year until the pandemic blocked their trip, she said.

“I’m so excited,” said Doxsey, a reporter for the Daily Freeman in Kingston. “It has been a very long year and we love to travel.”

As of Sunday, 50.5% of Americans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, the number of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a seven-day average of more than 250,000 per day in early January to around 18,900 on Saturday, the lowest number since the pandemic’s rise in March 2020, a the CDC said.

An exclusively vaccinated family marriage prompted World Bank consultant Deborah Zabarenko, 68, of Bethesda, Md., To take a four-day road trip to Columbus, Ohio with her sister on Sunday, her first overnight trip away from home in eight months.

“I need a little time on the windshield, just looking at the road, talking to my sister and going where I was going,” she said just before leaving.

Air travel is also making a comeback as nearly 1.96 million people passed through U.S. airports on Friday, the most since March 7, 2020, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration.

The top Memorial Day travel destinations this year are Las Vegas and Orlando, AAA said.

The State Department strongly discourages travel abroad, including to Mexico and Canada, having issued “Do not travel” advisories for more than 150 countries, mainly due to high rates of COVID-19.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

