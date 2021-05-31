France, Italy, Germany and the UK compete for contracts after Brexit | Brexit





Europe’s three major powers, France, Italy and Germany, have been trying to enter into bilateral agreements after Brexit with the UK after saying the UK is not interested in close security and foreign policy cooperation with the EU.

The ambassador and ministerial-level discussion of the story behind the scenes contrasts with some of Downing Street’s negative investigations on its approach to EU partners. The debate has focused on defense cooperation, but it has been much broader and will be the first sign that the UK is able to build positive bilateral relations with its European partners.

Last week, Boris Johnson’s willingness to sign Hungarian Prime Minister as the first European mainland leader on Downing Street was seen as a setback to the gradual normalization of British-European relations. Viktor Orbn is considered the destroyer of the EU. When the UK negotiated Brexit with the EU in December, it rejected diplomatic and security elements, leading European countries to improve bilateral relations.

However, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian recently visited the UK for the G7 Foreign Ministers Summit and agreed to a plan to revive the annual meeting between France and the British Defense and Foreign Ministers before the summer. . The last meeting took place in Brittany two years ago, but as a result of Covid and Brexit, there were no meetings last year.

In many matters, we have consensus views, shared analyzes, or common interests. We are neighbors. We cannot stare at each other without moving, Le Drian said.

Despite recent marches between France and the Channel Islands fishermen, France has not ruled out a summit this year between Johnson and French President Emmanuel Mark Long.

France and Britain are Europe’s major military powers, and the two countries have maintained close defense ties since the Lancaster House Agreement was signed 10 years ago.

The Italian embassy in England also hopes that Rome will reach an understanding or small-scale treaty with England this year.

Italian Defense Minister Giorgio Muls argued in Britain’s recent combined diplomatic and security review that Britain’s commitment to European security was high.

In order to resume cooperation, he said, an aggressive and often ruthless international, in particular, an industrial policy that can cope with Chinese competition with competence, know-how, ability and technological innovation must be settled.

Mul is looking for ways to adjust Italian domestic law so that the British defense trade with Italy can be treated as a trade with a like-minded partner rather than simply a third-party partner. Italy and the UK have historically worked closely in defense production, including large products such as the EH 101 large helicopter.

Leonardo and the British BAE Systems have been working on the sixth-generation fighter, the Tempest, which has created a larger industrial consortium as a result of bilateral cooperation.

As President of the G20, Italy is also working on climate change with the UK, chairman of the UN Cop26 Summit in Glasgow. The appointment of Mario Draghi as Italian Prime Minister also made it easier to cooperate with Britain on foreign policy. He is a solid supporter of the EU, but he is far more skeptical of relations with Russia and China, which are sometimes favored by Italian populist parties.

Germany and the UK have been working on a joint statement on UK-German cooperation for months, emphasizing the shared values ​​between the two countries, despite Brexit.

Andreas Michaelis, German Ambassador to the UK, is very open to acknowledging that at this stage the focus should be on building stronger bilateral relations with the UK, rather than getting the UK into the hands of the EU. Britain will be an ideal partner for a deep alliance with Germany, he says.

There is still debate as to whether the UK will see major foreign policy cooperation with Europe through NATO, G7, E3, or something specifically with Europe.

E3 Germany France and Britain have been used for years as a means of coordinating policy on Iran, and at the NATO summit, Johnson convened a meeting between E3 and Turkey to discuss northern Syria. E3 will adjust more in the future.

However, for Germany, a significant expansion of the form risks undermining Germany’s historical role in defending the interests of the EU and small countries.

E3 clearly excludes other big players such as Italy, Poland and the Netherlands.

