What our greatest bestsellers tell us about a soul of the nations





The canon in the title of Jess McHughs Americanon (Dutton) consists of thirteen American books, from The Old Farmers Almanac, first published in 1792, to StephenR. Coveys The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, released in 1989. It includes the Websters Dictionary, Dale Carnegies How to Win Friends and Influence People, Betty Crockers Picture Cook Book, and everything you ever wanted to know about sex * ( * But Were Afraid to ask), by David Reuben.

The works are all mega-sellers. McHugh tells us about the McGuffey Readers, textbooks first used in nineteenth-century homes and schools; they sold over 130 million copies, and since most copies had multiple readers, the total circulation was even larger. The Carnegies book was released in 1936, has sold over thirty million copies, and is still in print. Louise Hays You Can Heal Your Life (1984) has sold over fifty million copies, and Coveys The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People has sold over forty million copies. Betty Crockers’ cookbook has sold over seventy-five million copies. At least a hundred million curious minds have read everything you ever wanted to know about sex. *

These sales figures are well beyond the range of even the most acclaimed fiction. Some of the books, such as The Old Farmers Almanac and Emily Posts Etiquette in Society, in Business, in Politics, and at Home, which was first published in 1922, are continually updated and republished, while retaining their market share. McHugh says the label was the second most stolen book in the library after the Bible (which is presumably taken by people unfamiliar with the Ten Commandments).

Fifty-seven million copies of Websters Collegiate Dictionary have been sold (I have a copy of the Fifth Edition, owned by my mother, which was published in 1936), and there are about two billion word searches on the Merriam-Websters applications every year. The books in Canon McHughs are not so much books as devices. They are not read; they are used. And probably a lot of them were bought by people who otherwise don’t buy a lot of books.

The term canon is also, well, loaded. The canons define a tradition, a culture, a civilization by excluding things that are not part of it. Americanon’s claim is that the huge and enduring sales figures of the books McHugh discusses mean they can be interpreted as promoting a national ideology, or what she calls a national myth. She doesn’t think that’s a good thing.

In fact, McHugh disapproves of every book she writes about. Americanon is, in effect, a critique of American society in the form of thirteen book reviews. It is a critical strategy to tackle current inequalities in American life by tackling past representations of those inequalities. It is an entry into the new cultural wars.

It may be that McHughs ‘canon books were received as encapsulating some sort of national consensus on how life should be lived in the United States, but, as she tells us, their authors’ vision of the Ideal American has too often clashed with who they themselves were. Catharine Beecher, the author of A Treatise on Domestic Economya, first published in 1841, claiming that a woman’s place is in the home, had a career as a public figure and appears to have been hated by many who knew her. , including members of his own family. (Harriet Beecher Stowe was his sister.) Carnegie grew up in great poverty and suffered from a debilitating inferiority complex until he discovered he had an incredible gift for public speaking (which the most people don’t).

Emily Post wrote her book on the label because she needed to make a living after divorcing her husband when it was publicly revealed that he had been having an affair with a showgirl. (How rude!) And Betty Crocker didn’t exist. She was a fabrication of what became General Mills, who ultimately employed forty-five people to maintain the brand and respond to letters up to five thousand a day received from women writing to seek advice from Betty Crocker.

The books McHugh writes about are all how-to or self-help manuals. These are overlapping areas of literature, in fact, as people tend to believe, not unreasonably, that knowing how to do things for yourself makes you feel good about yourself too. Our desire to learn (and share) best practices for everything from collecting maple syrup and speaking unfamiliar words, to baking brownies, having sex and eating asparagus in company, is deeply rooted. While there might not be one better way to do these things, we know there are many worse ways, and we believe avoiding the worst ways has to be one of the ingredients of a happier life.

Given his thesis, it’s a little odd that one of McHughs’ most frequent epithets in criticizing these books is arbitrary. She accuses Emily Post and David Reuben and even Noah Webster of arbitrarily imposing their own standards on their users. But, as she herself repeatedly points out, every book in her canon was one of many, just as it was published around the same time. There were at least a hundred 18th-century almanacs competing with The Old Farmers Almanac, and many American-language dictionaries rivaled the Websters. Many household textbooks besides Beechers came out in the nineteenth century, and there was a deluge of self-help books in the eighties. It seems fair to assume that the books that have made it to bestseller lists and in canon are the ones that have best captured the mainstream wisdom.

Because isn’t that the dominant wisdom that these books sell? We don’t want to know how Emily Post eats asparagus in restaurants. We want to know how people who are considered to have impeccable manners eat it and we trust Emily Post to know the answer. We normally want to fit in, not stand out.

Part of what makes these books seem arbitrary to McHugh may be the single author format. The online world has produced a torrent of practical and self-help advice, but it has been written by a thousand authors, not just one. The books in McHughs’ canon really aren’t that different. When the medium is the printed book, the thousand authors are grouped into a single name on the title page.

The effect is to give the impression that the author was a source of original wisdom, as if Dale Carnegie had invented the idea of ​​selling, when he was only summarizing, or as if Betty Crocker was a real person. who had life advice, when she mainly sold General Mills products. Emily Post taught etiquette the same way a math teacher teaches math – this is how the best people do or aspire to do it. We can say that these authors understood what was better or what worked better than the others. But they weren’t creating a new field.

McHugh is also upset that all of her books seem to ratify existing social arrangements. (This seems to contradict his complaint about arbitrariness.) And they do. But isn’t that their raison d’être? We can’t entirely blame Post for not revolutionizing the label in a way that shattered the old ways, says McHugh. To be sure, etiquette and the overwhelming old ways of doing things are not exactly congruent concepts. People buy an etiquette manual to find out how things are done, not why they shouldn’t be done or how they could be done. Even iconoclasts need to know a lot.

McHugh says his books continually take the strain off the system and put it back on the person. This is also true, but that is the nature of DIY and self-help books. The problem is not the others, they say; the problem is you don’t wake up early enough, you don’t give me enough time in the day, you trust someone else to make your maple syrup. Benjamin Franklin, whose autobiography is in the canon, came out of nowhere, and so can you, even if you’re not a genius in business, science, and diplomacy. The perceived obstacles to success are illusory. It’s not Karl Marx.

Is there something uniquely American about this belief? McHugh thinks so. Self-help, she says, is in some ways the most American genre of literature. It is true that both the narrative of American pioneers and that of American immigrants contain themes of autonomy and individual entrepreneurship. While all Americans enjoy state-paid benefits, from federal highways and product safety rules to veterans’ pensions and food stamps, few Americans like to admit it.

Not yet! Cartoon by Erik Bergstrom

Yet, as Beth Blum pointed out in The Self-Help Compulsion (2020), reading books for life counseling is an old practice. The ethics of Aristotle to Nicomachus can be read as a guide to a virtuous life. (Like many of McHughs’ writers, Aristotle was only summarizing the characteristics of people generally considered virtuous in his time and place, i.e. the eastern Mediterranean in the fourth century BC. virtuous? Be like them.) Blum calls Boethius The Consolation of Philosophy, which was written in the sixth century, bibliotherapy before the letter, an idea that Alain de Botton, the foremost contemporary librarian, recognizes in the title of his book of 2000, The Consolations of Philosophy. People don’t usually describe the Bible as a practical book, but it is partly like the Quran.

