British gasoline prices expected to rise for the seventh straight month | Gasoline price





Gasoline prices in the UK are expected to rise for the seventh straight month after hitting a two-year high over the weekend.

Lead-free prices exceeded the average of 129p per liter, the highest since June 2019, coupled with rising crude oil prices, coupled with increased driver demand. Diesel prices have risen to an average of 131.4p at the highest pump since January 2020, before the first coronavirus shutdown.

RAC Foundation figures show that the steady gasoline price hike since November 2020 is one of the longest on record, and if it persists, the trajectory risks raising drivers’ unleaded costs to their seven-year highs within a few weeks.

During the 2020 closure, fuel prices fell by 20%. By this time, the number of vehicles on the road was reduced, but it rose again before the first banking holiday after Covid restrictions on travel were relaxed, which was expected to be the busiest weekend to date. And overnight stay.

According to RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams, small retailers have been hit hard, and the percentage of fuel they currently buy in supermarket front yards has risen to around 60% in the UK, and according to RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams, before the Covid-19 pandemic Increased compared to 45%.

People have relied more on their cars, but with the unfortunate consequences of squeezing small fuel retailers who were unable to cope with the decline in customs.

According to the latest figures from the UK Department for Transport, private car use in the UK has fallen to about one-third of normal levels during the first shutdown, but is now returning to traffic levels in 2019.

RAC Foundation Director Steve Gooding said: In a way, constantly rising fuel prices are a positive sign of an economic recovery and increased travel demand. However, it is of little comfort to the vast majority of drivers who still cannot afford to switch to expensive electric cars and have not relied on fossil fuels to perform their day-to-day tasks.

Sign up for Guardian Business Email

The relative strength of the pound against the dollar bought at wholesale oil prices has isolated UK drivers from higher gains. But before Tuesday’s Opec meeting where oil producers decide whether to increase production, Brent crude oil barrel prices returned to less than $70 (49.35) per barrel from the low of $20 in April 2020.

Williams said: Demand for oil has grown more because vaccination programs, restrictions are reduced and people drive further. Wholesale prices may rise depending on whether Opec is releasing more oil to meet growing demand around the world.

Analysts expect Opec to stick with plans to gradually mitigate supply declines through July. Meanwhile, Iran said it could supply an additional 6.5 million barrels, about 7 percent of global demand, if sanctions on oil exports were lifted through nuclear negotiations with the United States.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos