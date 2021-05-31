Backlash expected as hundreds of US colleges introduce vaccination warrants | Education in the United States





After a year at Zoom University, colleges and universities are seeing the Covid-19 vaccine as the key to normalcy in the fall. But as with everything Covid in the United States, it is unlikely that they will get there without some fighting.

More than 400 institutions have announced vaccination mandates for the fall semester, according to the Higher Education Chronicle, with some schools telling students they will not be able to return to campus without the vaccination.

Policies vary from school to school. Some universities, like the University of Michigan, require that only students living in campus dormitories be vaccinated, although many others require that all students on campus be vaccinated.

[Mandates] will allow our students to be able to be in groups with their friends, in group projects, in group discussions, to be with a vaccinated roommate. The continued anxiety and fear will subside to some extent, said Gerri Taylor, co-chair of the Covid-19 task force for the American College Health Association, which has recommended institutions to make the vaccine mandatory for students.

Despite measures such as social distancing and masks, many campuses have become hot spots for Covid transmissions over the past year, with some large public universities recording nearly 10,000 infections during the pandemic. Many schools have asked students to do a combination of in-person and virtual classes, while many student activities have been canceled or have been conducted virtually.

From a public health perspective, immunization mandates, especially on college campuses where students are often in close contact with each other, make sense.

Campuses are often like a chain that has a bunch of links as they can affect the spread of Covid-19 in the local cities where they are located. A study last year, which is under peer review, found that the reopening of college campuses last fall resulted in increased rates of local infection in surrounding counties.

College campuses, with massive events where people congregate a lot, create opportunities for these massive transmission events, said Ana Bento, infectious disease expert at Indiana-Bloomington University in the School of Public Health. and co-author of the study. The more people who are vaccinated, the less likely we are to have these massive super-spread events.

From a legal standpoint, the warrants are still in a gray area since the vaccine has only received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer submitted its application for full vaccine approval in early May, although the approval process is expected to take months.

More than half of the schools with a mandate do not require teachers and staff to receive the vaccine because employees, especially those in a union, have more protections than students. Many employers in the United States have also been reluctant to implement vaccination mandates for their employees due to potential legal issues some employers with a mandate already face.

Dorit Reiss, a law professor at UC Hastings Law School, said she still expects student lawsuits, even though student mandates have a stronger legal foundation than those employers.

But the bigger question is not whether they will be prosecuted, but will they lose a lawsuit, and I think colleges have a good chance of winning lawsuits, she said.

Reiss said the lawsuits can probably be a good argument against a warrant on the grounds that the vaccine is still under EUA, but that these lawsuits are fought against the clock as the Pfizers vaccine could gain full approval by fall. . Courts have also historically upheld warrants for vaccines with full approval, and most schools with warrants have said they will make medical and religious exemptions, which also raises some legal burden.

According to data from the Chronicle of Higher Education, the vast majority of schools with mandates are located in blue states, which is not surprising given Republicans’ disproportionate reluctance to vaccines. Governors of a handful of Republican states, including Texas and Florida, have explicitly banned Covid-19 vaccination warrants to accommodate those who do not want to be vaccinated.

Colleges and universities have started to become the target of conservative groups who argue that vaccines are a personal choice and should not be mandatory. A protest by conservative groups including Turning Point USA and Young Americans for Liberty saw more than 300 medical freedom activists gather at Rutgers University in New Jersey, which was the first school to announce a mandate in March.

Our kids shouldn’t have to choose between going to a good state college and going out of state, said Assembly member Serena DiMaso from New Jersey, who spoke at the protest.

With the backlash, some schools were reluctant to implement mandates and instead chose to encourage students to get vaccinated.

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro gives students a Starbucks drink when they submit proof of their vaccination. Other schools say the student campus will be open to capacity if a certain percentage of students verify that they are vaccinated. Nova Southeastern University in Florida, which had to drop its mask mandate after it was banned by the state governor, tells students they will ease restrictions if 80% of students submit proof of vaccination.

This article was modified on May 31, 2021 to refer to Nova Southeastern University in Florida, not the University of Nova Scotia.

