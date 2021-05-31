UK growth has upgraded, but OECD warns of the most serious economic wounds in the G7 | Economic growth (GDP)





The UK economy will see the fastest growth since World War II this year, but it will face more serious economic wounds than other major economies, predicted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

In a recent economic outlook, Paris-based think tanks have radically upgraded their perspective on UK growth thanks to the success of the Covid-19 vaccine program.

UK GDP is projected to rise 7.2% in 2021, the worst in nearly 300 years after falling 9.8% in 2020 after recording the fastest growth since 1941. In March, the UK was expected to grow 5.1% this year. In 2022, the growth rate has risen significantly, from 4.7% three months ago to 5.5%.

However, the OECD also warns that the UK could suffer more economic damage in the coming years than other G7 developed countries from the effects of Brexit and the epidemic.

The OECD said the UK’s services sector will recover rapidly this year as retailers, pubs, restaurants and other hospitality resumed after closure.

The gradual easing of public health restrictions will enable a solid rebound, the OECD explained. Consumption will recover sharply as hospitality services and retail transactions hit hard to resume.

The OECD also expects households to spend some of the savings accrued during the blockade, but warns that less wealthy families have suffered more from the coronavirus pandemic.

Some additional spending of wealthy households with stable jobs and excess savings is balanced by households from low-income families who are saving less savings during the period of the economic crisis and are expected to be more affected by a weak labor market and shrinking labor markets. Is expected to achieve. Covid-19 supports.

Photo: OECD

The UK unemployment rate is expected to rise from 4.8% in the first quarter of 2021 to 6.1% by the end of the year.

The report also warns that increasing border costs after withdrawal from the EU single market will continue to burden foreign trade.

The OECD said: Trade was contracted as a result of leaving the EU single market and taking deterrent measures in early 2021, but it will recover slowly. He added that close ties with the EU, especially regarding trade in services, would improve the UK’s mid-term economic outlook.

According to official statistics last week, UK-EU trade fell by nearly a quarter in early 2021 compared to 2018.

The OECD has also raised its outlook for the global economy this year as US President Joe Bidens plans to increase global demand with widespread vaccine deployment allowing businesses to resume.

The global growth rate is forecast to increase from 5.6% and 4.0% in March to 5.8% this year and 4.4% in 2022, respectively.

The U.S. is expected to grow 6.9% this year from 6.5% in March, and the eurozone growth has been revised up from 3.9% to 4.3%.

But Laurence Boone, chief economist at the OECD, said the recovery was choppy and frictional. She warned that the new Covid-19 strain could hamper recovery, highlighting the importance of getting vaccinated in emerging economies as well.

It’s shocking that there aren’t enough vaccines for emerging and low-income economies. This is because the policy capacity to support activities is less than that of developed countries, so this economy is exposed to a fundamental threat, Boone said.

He added that the world is vulnerable to the emergence of new strains, unless the majority of the world’s population is vaccinated.

Confidence can be severely weakened by further blockades and cessation of economic activity. Although well protected so far, businesses with more debt than before the pandemic could go bankrupt. The most vulnerable members of society are at risk of suffering more from prolonged inactivity or declining income, which can exacerbate inequality and potentially destabilize the economy across and within countries.

Scientists have warned British ministers that a third wave of coronavirus may have already started in the UK, which could hit plans to lift UK lockdown restrictions in three weeks.

The OECD also compared its latest outlook for national income levels in 2025 with pre-epidemic forecasts to investigate how much potential output was lost due to the coronavirus crisis.

I found that Japan and Canada will suffer less and the United States is likely to have more national income than previously thought due to its massive financial aid.

Photo: OECD

However, the major eurozone member states have their potential economic output down by 0.3% per year, while the UK’s growth rate may be 0.5% lower than previously anticipated. The OECD says this is partly due to the effects of Covid-19 as well as the EU withdrawal.

The UK may experience the largest decline among the G7 countries (0.5 percentage points per year decrease), in part reflecting additional supply side effects from 2021 after Brexit.

