



Fans of the American restaurant chain Wendys are getting a treat this week when the fast food chain opens a new site in the UK, and a new menu has been launched.

Home to iconic burgers like Baconator and Spicy Chicken Sandwich, it will be opening its doors to three new locations for the first time in decades.

Offering a whole new menu specially designed to arouse the appetite of British customers, the restaurant chain will offer breakfast options and even vegetarian choices.

Wendys currently operates more than 6,500 restaurants in the United States and 29 countries around the world.

However, the chain, founded in the UK in the 1980s and 90s, closed its stores in 2001 due to property costs and overhead.

It wasn’t possible to expand at the time, but now American fast food chains are paying attention to opening up to 400 stores across the United States, dropping McDonald’s from the top spot.

Wendy’s reopens for the first time in the UK this week (Image: Getty Images)

Abigail Pringle, President, President and Chief Development Officer of The Wendy’s Company, said in a statement: “The UK is an exciting border for Wendy’s and serves as a springboard to drive growth in the region.

“Our vision is to be the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. We are on track.”

The first new restaurant will open in Reading on June 2 and will be Wendy’s first restaurant in the UK for 21 years, The Star reported.

A second restaurant is planned for later in Oxford, and a third in Stratford in eastern London by the end of the year.

A mouth-watering burger like this is served (Image: Wendy’s).

The third-largest burger chain in the world after McDonalds and Burger King, the restaurant is known for its burgers ranging from classic burgers to unique croissants and pretzel burgers.

Wendys also features a quarter pound beef patty topped with American cheese with chicken nuggets, french fries and milkshakes on the menu, and a baker’s and spicy chicken sandwich with three pieces of bacon.

Of course, there is also bacon flavored with bacon. And customers can wash their food with a chocolate and vanilla flavored frosty shake.

Vegetarian diners have access to meals such as the Veggie Stack, Veggie Bites, Baked Potatoes, and Avocado Veggie Salad, which are burgers made from grains, vegetables and spices.

There are also vegetarian options on the menu (Image: Wendy’s)

The calorie counter has lighter options, including chicken caesar and apple cranberry salad.

Like other chains, Wendy’s also offers a breakfast menu that is open until 10:30 AM.

Early-wake birds can get items such as croissant sandwiches, breakfast bakers, and a variety of hot drinks such as cappuccinos and lattes.

“We conducted a survey of thousands of consumers in the UK to understand what drives consumers’ thoughts about Wendy’s and their strong brand appeal,” Abigail said.

“We used these insights to inform and validate key menu offerings for this market, including custom-made square hamburgers.”

After launching sites in Reading, Stratford, and Oxford, Wendy plans to open hundreds of more restaurants in “priority areas” across the UK, which may include major cities like Manchester, Birmingham and London.

