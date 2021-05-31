Scottish companies thrive as the UK’s safety technology sector booms





Tech companies across the UK dedicated to making the internet a safer place have seen their sales surge last year.

With more people than ever before going online during the epidemic, the safety technology sector is one of the fastest growing segments of the UK’s tech industry, according to a new study.

Revenues increased by more than 40% last year to reach 342 million, and jobs increased by 30%, corresponding to more than 500 new roles.

More than half (58%) of all safety technology operations in the UK are based outside of London, according to an independent report commissioned by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS), developing a high-performance hub in Edinburgh.

Scottish companies include Cyan, who finds and blocks harmful content online. DragonflAI, who developed a technique to ban the creation of obscene minor images; Jess for providing education to help keep children and vulnerable adults safe online.

The UK’s safety technology sector overall has grown by 43%, with the number of safety technology companies exceeding 100.

Last year, the UK government minister worked to develop the field of safety technology and recently issued a draft online safety bill, giving online companies new legal protection obligations to protect users, especially children, from danger.

UK safety technology providers are now offering innovative products to help businesses meet their new obligations under the legislation.

See more related articles See more related articles

British Government Secretary Iain Stewart of Scotland said: It is fantastic to see Scotland’s safety technology industry thrive with the expansion of this Edinburgh hub.

The UK is a global leader in safety technology and the UK government’s new online safety legislation ensures that the web is a safer place for people in Scotland and across the country.

Ian Stevenson, Chairman of the Online Safety Technology Industry Association (OSTIA) and Chief Executive Officer of Cyan, added: At a time when the exponential growth of technology is seen as a problem, the UK safety technology sector offers solutions to limit damage online. We encourage more talented individuals to get involved in this field because they know their work will influence change and will benefit and protect millions of people.

The sector launched an innovation network last year designed to allow OSTIA and businesses to share best practices.

In March of this year, the G7 countries announced their commitment to support safety technology growth and innovation as part of the Internet safety principles.

Don’t miss out on the latest headlines with our newsletter twice daily. Sign up for free here.

More related articles

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos