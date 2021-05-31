British minister does not rule out delay in lifting blockade





According to British Environment Minister George Eustice, a delay in easing Covid-19 restrictions, which is scheduled for next month in the UK, cannot be ruled out.

The head of the NHS warned that even a slight increase in the number of coronavirus patients could result in an overgrowth of hospitals again due to treatment balances due to closures for non-Covid diseases.

Eustice said it wanted the UK government to monitor the data before making a final decision on whether to proceed with plans to abolish social distancing and socialization restrictions on June 21.

Pressed over whether businesses should be prepared for delays on unlocking, he replied: “We can’t rule out anything because we know this is a difficult epidemic and a dynamic situation.

“We have to make that judgment a few weeks ago. It should be then that we can fully see the impact of the recent easements we conducted on May 17th.”

UK Vaccine Minister Nadim Jahwi admitted last weekend that concerns over infection rates should “be cautious”.

Earlier today, the UK government’s leading scientific adviser called attention to its approach to the plan to ease restrictions next month.

Professor Adam Finn of the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Vaccinations said authorities should have a clear picture of the epidemic before these moves can take place.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I think it’s a shame that everyone has this particular date in their heads (June 21st). What you really need to do is understand how things are going and adjust accordingly.

“What we’ve done wrong in the past is letting it go too late, slowing our decisions and ultimately pushing them away, and ended up in a big wave of infection.

“This time you have to be careful and wait for what’s going on, then make sure everyone is safe if you want, and free everyone if you can do that without having to put another lock, etc.”

In recent weeks, encouraging data has emerged on admissions to Covid hospitals in the UK, but Professor Finn says the impact on hospitalization from the May restrictions relief will not yet be known about “around June 21st or just before.”

Meanwhile, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group said the UK is holding the “early” third wave of Covid-19 infections dominated by the Indian strain.

When asked if the UK was already in the third wave of coronavirus infection in Today on BBC Radio 4, Professor Ravi Gupta said: “Yes, the number of new cases has increased exponentially, and more than three-quarters of them are new. Other.

“Of course, the number of current cases is relatively small. Every wave starts with a small number of cases complaining in the background and turns explosive. The point here is that what we’re seeing here is a sign of an early wave.

“It will take longer than the previous wave due to the fact that we have a fairly high level of vaccination in the population. So there may be a sense of wrong security for the time being, and that’s our concern.”

Professor Gupta said the lifting of the restrictions next month should be delayed “a few weeks.”

He told BBC Radio 4 Today: “The problem is that we are not too far from vaccination to a level that helps keep the virus under control.

“I’m not saying people should completely give up on the June 21st date, but I think we should only postpone a few weeks while we gather more information. We can see the trajectory in a clearer way.

“Looking at the cost and benefits of misunderstanding, I think that’s the point because it seems to be in favor of delay.

“Yes, we’ll learn to live with it. But this date doesn’t take into account the fact that we’ll have a new strain with more virus and some of the properties that can evade the antibody. .”

According to the latest official statistics, as of Sunday, six more people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, a total of 127,781 deaths in the UK.

