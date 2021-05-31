US arms sales increased during pandemic and continue to rise | Gun control in the United States





Gun sales, which rose sharply in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, continued to rise in the United States, with first-time buyers accounting for more than a fifth of Americans who purchased guns from fire.

The development will frustrate and disappoint gun control advocates who point to the large number of guns already circulating in American society as well as a seemingly endless cycle of mass shootings.

According to a study by the General Social Survey, a public opinion poll conducted by a University of Chicago research center, 39% of American households own firearms, up from 32% in 2016.

Separately, research data compiled by the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), background checks that topped 1 million per week in March 2020, the highest since the government began to check them. follow in 1998 and continued, with a week in April of that year recording 1.2 million checks. Background checks are considered to be a reliable measure for tracking gun sales.

A third data study, compiled by Northeastern University and the Harvard Injury Control Research Center and viewed by the New York Times, shows that 6.5% of American adults, or 17 million people, have purchased firearms from the last year, up from 5.3% in 2019.

Of these, nearly a fifth who purchased guns last year were first-time gun owners, half of whom were women, a fifth were black and a fifth were Hispanic, which challenges the stereotype of bladed weapon owners who build personal arsenals. In 2021, gun owners overall were 63% male, 73% white, 10% black and 12% Hispanic.

Separately, The Trace, a non-partisan group that tracks gun sales, estimates that 2.3 million guns were purchased in January alone. Sales, which had been largely flat during the Trump presidency, jumped 64% in 2020, the group said.

Still, the increases are relatively small compared to the 400m guns reportedly already in circulation, including at least 4m of AR-15s, commonly described as assault rifles.

Americans are in an arms race with themselves, South Los Angeles City Council Representative Marqueece Harris-Dawson told The New York Times. There were as many gunshots as there were toilet paper at the start of the pandemic.

The surge in gun sales comes as Texas this month became the 20th state to pass legislation that no longer requires a license to carry a concealed handgun. At the same time, a wave of mass shootings, often involving AR-15 weapons, made headlines.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, 67 mass shootings took place in May of this year. The most recent happened on Sunday when a gunman opened fire in Miami, killing two people and injuring 20 others. Texas authorities said Monday they had arrested a man accused of conspiring to carry out a mass shooting at a Walmart, and a search of the suspects’ homes revealed guns, ammunition and equipment which officials have described as a paraphernalia of radical ideology.

Yet researchers are reluctant to associate the increase in gun ownership with gun violence. The FBI reported a 25% increase in homicides last year that continued with an 18% increase in the first three months of 2021 in 37 cities, including 36% increases in Los Angeles and 23% in New York.

But University of Missouri criminologist Richard Rosenfeld told The New York Times the focus on gun numbers was out of place. The crucial issue is not just the increase in the supply of guns, but the nature of the guns used in violent crime, and that has really changed, he said.

