The epidemic offers an unexpected boost to UK productivity outlook





The shift to homework, online consumption, and social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic has increased investment in new technologies that could lead to an unexpected rise in the UK’s long-term productivity decline.

The UK has been experiencing a productivity crisis since the 2008-09 financial crisis. It was a more severe downturn than any other Western country.

Economists say that low productivity gains are important because it is the increase in output or productivity per hour worked that allows companies to raise workers’ wages and ultimately raise their standard of living. As productivity increases, so does government resources to improve public services or cut taxes.

However, according to data from the Office of Statistics for the first quarter of 2021, investments in machinery and information and communication technologies in the UK increased by 3.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. This was the last three months before the epidemic hit Britain. In contrast, over the same period, overall investment fell 4.8%, while UK production fell 8.7%.

What has been inspired by economists is the degree to which investments in new technologies and machinery have increased productivity levels, with higher levels of business innovation and staff retraining.

Spending on intellectual property products such as software and patents also surged in 2020, and official statistics show that labor productivity increased in 2020 and in the first quarter of this year.

Mark Posniak, managing director of professional lender Octane Capital, said the first state closure last year served as a “trigger” for process automation. “Now we are a much more streamlined digital-first lender, proving its worth to both our borrowers and partners.”

Meanwhile, Craig Bunting, co-founder of coffee shop chain Bear, said that prior to the epidemic, the focus was on the busy street market. “Covid-19 changed everything,” he said. “We have built an entire e-commerce platform in months.”

Andy Haldane, chief economist at the Bank of England, said earlier this month that spending on R&D and digitization “has actually grown quite mature and actually very unusual during periods of weak activity.” Better than we thought”.

He added that the shift to homework during the epidemic has contributed to productivity gains.

According to a recent ONS survey, nearly half of UK companies plan to do more homework with a permanent business model due to increased productivity.

Martin Spring, director of the Center for Productivity and Efficiency at Lancaster University Management School, said the coronavirus has provided incentives for businesses to introduce changes that they could otherwise have put off.

“That’s the really important point. These organizational changes, technological changes, and competency changes had to take place, and this is what makes the difference. . . In the absence of pressure. . . You will probably leave without bothering,” said Spring.

Jefferies economist David Owen said the epidemic that forced “new business and innovation methods” could challenge Britain’s notion of a low-productivity growth country.

The UK productivity crisis has long been a concern for economists. The UK outlook has been further limited by high Brexit uncertainties and low business investment since the 2016 EU referendum.

Despite the digitalization boom in 2020, corporate investment in the UK declined 18% compared to the second quarter of 2016, with double-digit growth in the US.

However, according to a survey by BoE agents, the company’s investment intentions, including spending on buildings and transportation equipment that are currently very low, primarily reflect the decline in uncertainty associated with Brexit and the epidemic. The economic outlook has brightened.

According to Oxford Economics, UK corporate investment is expected to grow significantly faster over the next two years than other G7 countries due to the government’s two-year tax cut, which allows companies to deduct 130% of their investments from their taxable income.

However, Oxford Economics economist Andrew Goodwin warned that business investment would still be limited due to the debt repayment costs that companies would have to bear during the pandemic. “Brexit is also likely to prove a major headwind,” he said.

Goodwin added that “second deductions” are “relatively narrow focus and are temporary in nature,” and “it’s hard to believe that there will be significant long-term positive effects.”

Ben Broadbent, a member of the BoE Monetary Policy Committee, also expressed caution and said the decline in capital use, such as offices and transportation infrastructure, would hamper productivity in the short term.

Others have pointed out that one-time adjustments to innovation will not have a long lasting impact on productivity unless the trend continues.

“Now the trick is to stick to these changes and make them better, even if the pandemic’s convenience diminishes,” Spring said.

Bart van Ark, executive director of research institute The Productivity Institute, said that while the shift in digital transformation has made the UK a better place to benefit from new technologies in the future, “digital innovation is a one-off. It’s a journey, not an investment”.

He said, “Because productivity in the UK is much lower than in France and Germany, even assuming stronger productivity gains over the next few years, the UK will have to perform better in investment and business practices for a significant amount of time to close that gap significantly. Added.

