At least 16 British troops mentioned in anti-extremist plans | group





At least 16 troops have been referred to British anti-terrorism programs in most cases due to concerns over extreme right activity.

According to figures obtained by the Guardians under Freedom of Information, soldiers, air forces, and naval personnel were among those who have been investigated in the last two and a half years to prevent people from rapidly evolving.

According to these figures, 14 investigations were conducted to serve in the military in 2019. Eleven came from extreme right concerns.

The Department of Defense (MoD) will only say that there are fewer than 10 investigations in 2020, and fewer than 5 investigations by this year.

The campaign group Hope Not Hate publicly promised a zero-tolerance approach to far-right extremists operating within the military, but added: Unfortunately, powerful words have not always led to powerful actions.

Hope Not Hates chief executive Nick Lowles said actions were sometimes not taken against soldiers identified as far-right extremists while investigations into racist incidents cooled.

Many people in the military turn to prevention, and the general increase in violent far-right extremism across society should serve as a reminder of the current threat. [far-right] The need for extremism and MoD to strengthen internal education and enforce publicly prescribed rules.

Other figures (less than five) published on the Guardian Show were compiled for RAF Airline Cadet members this year. An introduction related to extreme right evolution concerns was also targeted at Army cadets in 2019.

One of the four soldiers arrested in 2018 was convicted as part of the banned neo-Nazi group National Action. Mikko Vehvilainen said the prosecutors had acted as recruits within the military for the group.

Another was found not guilty, but his trial heard that he had a corrugated swastika publicly displayed on his window sill in a barracks in Cyprus.

Two naval personnel, including one scheduled to work on a Trident nuclear submarine, have been exposed as members of a far-right identity movement linked to a banned terrorist organization.

Racial hate crimes in the military included the incident last year when a black soldier discovered racist graffiti sprayed on his car, which took place at a British military base in Cyprus. Despite military police investigations, the Department of Defense said it could not bring charges this week.

Concerns have also been raised by members of the Commons Interior Committee, including Diane Abbott. Diane Abbott said the referral was very worrisome. She said audits and investigations of service personnel should be increased to respond to intrusions or recruitment from terrorist organizations of any type.

Another committee member of Scottish Nationalist Congressman Stuart McDonald said: This figure is really worrisome, but because we know our dedicated troops are being targeted by the invasion and exploitation of far-right extremists. Not surprising.

We also know that there have been warnings in the recent past that the threat of violent right-wing extremists has not been taken seriously enough by the British government. It is not yet clear that this lack of concentration and action has been corrected.

A MoD spokesman said: We do not tolerate extremism of any kind and are incompatible with the values ​​and standards of our military. We are constantly alert and will take early action to confront and challenge such behavior, including referral to appropriate authorities if such behavior occurs.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos