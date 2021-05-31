COVID-19: UK Reports One Coronavirus-Related Death And 3,383 New In Latest Figures | British news





The UK has reported 1 coronavirus-related death and 3,383 infections over the past 24 hours.

A single death has been confirmed in Scotland. In other words, the UK was the fifth-to-day zero death toll since the government began collecting figures in March 2020.

One fatality in the UK was less than six confirmed yesterday and three last Monday, and the number of positive cases rose from 3,240 and 2,439, respectively.

According to government statistics, the recent deaths totaled 127,782 people in the UK. The total number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus was 4,487,339.

Another 120,243 people were first vaccinated against COVID-19, a total of 39,379,411. And on Sunday, 204,282 second jabs were administered, which means that 25,537,133 had two injections.

Tomorrow’s figure is because England’s largest immunization center has given a COVID jab to anyone 18 years of age or older today alone.

Thousands of people have already been vaccinated at the Twickenum Stadium Center in West London, and medical staff have ignored current guidelines that only jabs should be provided in their 30s or older to ensure there is no waste.

The local NHS trust says, “Thousands of people vaccinated at @twickenhamstad today. There is still space and vaccines left. It is now open to anyone over the age of 18 who can get here before 7:30 PM.”

The vaccination rollout continues ahead of the date planned by the government to lift the remaining blockade restrictions on June 21st.

Thousands of people have been vaccinated today at @twickenhamstad. Remaining Space and Vaccines: Now open to anyone over 18 who can get here before 7:30 PM!

— @HealthierNWL (@HealthierNWL) May 31, 2021

However, the government adviser Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Vaccinations, questioned whether the prime minister could proceed with the timetable.

In an interview with Sky News, he told Sky News that “more things are emerging” than earlier this month as India’s coronavirus strain spread in the UK.

Professor Finn went on to say: “In a way, I think every date on the roadmap was created to give everyone a sense of structure.

“But they’re always based on what really happened and they’re entitled to change. I think there’s a fair chance it could change.

“We’re better off paying attention at this point and being able to unlock ourselves incrementally rather than overusing it and having to shut it down completely again.”

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

‘It’s better to be careful’

Professor Finn’s warning is caused by thousands of people flocking to beer gardens, beaches and parks on holiday weekends.

People were able to enjoy more freedom after some restrictions were lifted earlier this month.

