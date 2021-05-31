US hat store owner denounced for selling Star of David patches | News from the United States and Canada





The owner of a Tennessee store donated an unvaccinated badge similar in shape and color to the ones the Nazis forced Jews to wear.

Tennessee hat store owner faces backlash from social media and commercial boycotts after posting a photo of herself wearing a yellow Star of David patch with the words unvaccinated .

The photo posted by Gigi Gaskins, owner of HatWRKS in Nashville, showed her smiling and wearing a badge that resembles in shape and color the ones the Nazis forced Jews to wear in Europe during the Holocaust. A caption with the photo advertised the patches for $ 5 each.

Are people so outraged by my post? But are you outraged by the tyranny in the world? Gaskins said on Instagram.

The star patch photo drew thousands of comments on Instagram and Twitter, spawning the hashtag #HateWorks.

President Joe Biden said on May 28 that nearly 165 million people had received at least one vaccine vaccine in the United States and that the number of COVID-19 cases was declining as the country returned to normal.

For months, some supporters of former President Donald Trump equated with the pandemic’s demands that people wear masks and get Holocaust vaccinations, which sparked outrage.

@BrixtonMfg Does this represent your brand? #hatworksnashville #hatwrksnashville #Hateworks pic.twitter.com/egin032iRj

Lisa B (@ ElleBeeRu92) May 29, 2021

If you don’t understand what’s going on, it’s on you, not on me. I respect history much more in standing with the dead than in offering silence and conformity, Gaskins said in response.

There is a historical parallel with fascism [fascism] to draw, Gaskins said in another article, appearing to compare US efforts to vaccinate more adults against COVID-19 with the Holocaust.

We can only fight not to relive history, she said.

Hatmaker Stetson responded by canceling the distribution of his iconic American cowboy hats to HatWRKS due to offensive content and divided opinions.

Due to offensive content and opinions shared by HatWRKS in Nashville, Stetson and our channel partners will cease sales of all Stetson products. Thank you for your continued support and patience.

John B. Stetson (@StetsonUSA) May 29, 2021

Gaskins, 60, deleted the photo and apologized.

I had no intention of trivializing the Star of David or disrespecting what happened to millions of people. It’s not who I am and what I stand for, Gaskins wrote.

My intention was not to operate or make a profit. My hope was to share my real worry and fear, and do all I can to make sure nothing like this happens again. I sincerely apologize for any insensitivity, she wrote.

Hatmaker Goorin Bros of San Francisco said on Instagram that he was horrified by the patch.

The Star of David badge was imposed on Jews in Germany by the Nazis and used as a tool to persecute and ultimately murder millions of people.

Mocking the Holocaust in any form is unacceptable and utterly insensitive, said company owner and president Ben Goorin. We are examining all options to correct and resolve this unfortunate situation.

The photo sparked protests outside the store. A sign at a protest read, The Holocaust is not a marketing ploy.

Ivo Daalder, the US Ambassador to NATO from 2009 to 2013, denounced the photo on Twitter.

As a young schoolgirl in the Netherlands, my mother was forced to wear a yellow star by the Nazis to identify her as Jewish, Daalder wrote.

It is beyond the grotesque to sell this bad symbol to proclaim those who are not vaccinated. Where does it end?

As a young schoolgirl in the Netherlands, my mother was forced to wear a yellow star by the Nazis to identify her as Jewish. It is beyond the grotesque to sell this bad symbol to proclaim those who are not vaccinated. Where does it end? https://t.co/HGi699ybhT

Ivo Daalder (@IvoHDaalder) May 28, 2021

The HatWRKS Instagram account is filled with posts criticizing President Biden, COVID-19 vaccines, and mask-wearing requirements. One article appears to show pro-Trump protesters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, according to a Daily Beast review.

A group of 50 Holocaust survivors issued an open letter on May 28, the same day Gaskins posted his photo of the star, urging people not to compare current events with what happened in the 1930s and 1940s.

It is deeply painful for us to see our personal history of the systematic destruction of our families and communities and the murder of six million Jewish men, women and children exploited in this way, according to the letter.







