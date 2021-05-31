Brexit cut UK service exports by 110 billion.





Brexit reduced UK service exports by more than £110 billion over four years, a new study highlights the broader impact of the UK’s decision to leave the EU on trade.

Experts at Aston University in Birmingham found that from 2016 to 2019, UK service exports were cumulatively down by £113 billion compared to when the UK did not vote to withdraw from the EU in June 2016.

The researchers calculated this number by predicting how the industry, from IT and finance to business services, would have grown if it had continued its previous path, and compared how it actually evolved after the Brexit vote. The difference was £113 billion.

Jun Du, professor of economics at Aston Business School, said, “What we find raises serious concerns about the damage to the UK’s service trade position and potential spills into the economy and jobs associated with the service sector.”

The findings point to a fundamental problem that UK service exporters will face in maintaining trade with the EU after a contract with Brussels was signed after Brexit in the UK.

The agreement contains minimal provisions for financial and professional services, an industry important to the UK economy. In 2019, the UK recorded a surplus of £18 billion in trade in services with the EU against a goods deficit of £97 billion.

Data for 2020 were not included in the Aston study because the epidemic significantly distorted the economy. Du told the Financial Times that the decline in the epidemic’s impact could accelerate the trend of service companies moving away from the UK.

“In the era of Covid, it was difficult to move between businesses and individuals. [which] This relocation process has been slowed down. . . It will now recover, and it will get worse as companies know that not much is happening in the UK-EU negotiations. I think this is just the beginning,” she said.

Exports of financial services have been hit hardest in terms of money. Banks, insurance companies and asset managers have moved thousands of people and billions of capital from the city center and hubs of Canary Wharf to new centers in Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, and Dublin for trading. Seamlessly with customers after Brexit. Other most affected UK sectors include business services, travel, transportation, and IT, according to Aston’s research.

“Behind the scenes, the effect is [from leaving the EU] John Springford, deputy director of the European Reform Think Tank Center, said, citing his research and figures at the National Bureau of Statistics, London School of Economics, and Tony Blair’s Global Institute. change. He said the data showed that trade between the UK and the EU was down by a fifth due to Brexit.

“Brexit has already made the UK poorer compared to one part of its history that has already remained in the EU.

From 2016 to 2019, Ireland’s cumulative service exports were £126bn higher than expected based on the trend through 2016. Professors at Aston argue that this is because Ireland has won the UK business after Brexit. Irish economists disagree.

Referencing the information, communications and technology sectors, Conall Mac Coille, chief economist at Davy, Ireland’s largest securities brokerage, said, “Ireland’s service export boom was largely driven by ICT exports (Facebook, Google, etc.). “These companies were already operating in Ireland before the referendum and have seen explosive growth ever since.”

