What the New Mexico Special Election Can Tell Us About Midterms





Yet this run will also be one of our first glimpses of the political environment just over four months after President Joe Biden’s administration began. Federal special elections, as a group, usually give us a pretty good idea of ​​how midterm will unfold.

Democrats barely won the House of Representatives in 2020. They won the popular vote in the National House by 3 points, leading to a slim 5-seat majority. Any move in the national environment towards the GOP is likely to result in the Democrats losing control of the chamber.

The key to understanding how to read Tuesday’s result in this context is that New Mexico’s 1st is a strongly Democratic district. President Joe Biden won it by 23 points in the last election. Hillary Clinton won by 17 points in 2016. Democrat Deb Haaland, now Home Secretary, won the district by 16 points in her 2020 re-election campaign.

It would take a truly unusual event for Republican Mark Moores to beat Stansbury. This heavily Democratic district covering much of Albuquerque just hasn’t voted Republicans recently.

Democrats, however, don’t just want to win this election. They want to win big because of what it says about the overall progress.

Historically, the House Special Election movement of the last two presidential elections is telling. Combining the 2016 and 2020 results and putting more weight on the most recent, New Mexico’s 1st District is about 18 points more democratic than the nation as a whole.

This means that a baseline for Democrats is that Stansbury wins by 18 points. This is not an exact estimate, as other factors such as the quality of candidates can impact special elections just like any other election.

Yet the only other Congressional special election this year turned out to be a strongly Republican affair. In the Texas 6th District special election, the combined Republicans got 25 points more of the vote than the Democratic candidates. Biden had lost the district by just 3 points. The Texas special election, however, was a primary in the jungle. All the candidates, whatever their party, faced each other in a primary. There were more Republicans on the ballot, and the Republican candidates raised a lot more money. In New Mexico, Democrats don’t have the same excuse. There’s only one Democrat and one Republican on the ballot (along with a few minor party candidates), and Democrats have spent a fair amount of money on the race.

Democrats want Stansbury’s likely victory to at least come close to the Democratic baseline of +18 points. Another obvious underperformance, after Texas’ 6th, would be a real suggestion that the national environment has changed since November.

Remember, we saw a lot of massive GOP underperformance in early 2017. Republican candidates from California to Kansas to Montana did much worse than former President Donald Trump in those districts in 2016. This portends trouble for Republicans in the upcoming special elections and midterms of 2018. The Democrats ended up outperforming the presidential base result by an average of 12 points in the special federal election between 2017 and 2018. They won the popular House vote by 9 points in their midterm, a small difference of 3 points.

Between the electoral cycles of 1994 to 2018, the average deviation of the special federal elections from previous presidential results came within 3 points of the popular House vote at midterm. It’s not a perfect connection, but the correlation is high at +0.97.

In 2020, the federal special election underscored a much closer national environment than the poll that had Biden soaring. The special elections were closer to the truth.

The bottom line is that Tuesday’s special election in New Mexico is a small piece of the puzzle. That said, history, especially recent history, indicates that this is still an important piece.

