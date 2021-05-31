US Freedom Riders Remember Summer of Change 60 Years Later | Black Lives Matter news





Sixty years ago, a group of young idealists set out to challenge segregation in the southern United States. Among them were Lewis Zuchman, 19, and Luvaghn Brown, 16, who became friends during the Freedom Rides campaign in the summer of 1961. Now in their 60s, none are sure of the details.

I was the youngest white freedom rider and Luvaghn was the youngest black freedom rider, Zuchman told Al Jazeera. We met one way or another.

Brown said the couple met in Jackson, Mississippi, but how they got to talking we can’t figure that out, he laughed.

Luvaghn Brown, now 70, was the youngest black freedom rider at the age of 16 in 1961 [Simon Tate/Al Jazeera]From May to November of that year, more than 400 young black and white activists boarded interstate buses bound for cities in the southern United States. Their mission: to challenge the segregation that was still in force in transit stations in the South despite the Supreme Court ruling the previous year that this practice was unconstitutional.

The reception they received was hostile. The Freedom Riders, as they became known, were often greeted with fury by whites in the South. There have been numerous incidents of grassroots violence in Alabama and Mississippi, often aided by local police forces. Even though they were fortunate enough to avoid being beaten, many activists spent weeks in prison.

Zuchman vividly remembers this hatred after his arrest shortly after arriving in Jackson, Mississippi.

I remember I was in chains, walking with other prisoners, and the judge, who had sentenced me, saw me and spat on me. The judge! Zuchman said. So you started to realize how scary it was there. It wasn’t an America we thought about.

He spent 40 days at the infamous Parchman State Penitentiary in Mississippi.

I remember the guy who distributed the food in the morning, who was a big tattooed white trustee. And one day he said, if it was up to me, I poisoned you every one of you MF. And believe me, for the next few days we were very tense with eating, Zuchman added.

He was far from his hometown of New York. Zuchman was inspired to join the movement by his longtime baseball hero, Jackie Robinson, the first black man to play Major League Baseball. He saw Robinson on a TV show discussing the Freedom Rides and whether the campaign should end due to the violence.

At the end of the show, (Robinson) said, with a tear streaming down his face: Look, if these young people feel like it’s time for them to stand up, who are we to tell them not to not do it? So I decided to volunteer to become a Freedom Rider the next day.

Many of those who took part in Freedom Rides were arrested and spent time in prison Determined to put their lives in danger

The young people who volunteered for Freedom Rides were incredibly courageous, according to Raymond Arsenault, professor emeritus of southern history at the University of South Florida and author of the book Freedom Riders: 1961 And The Struggle for Racial Justice.

In essence, they dared the Ku Klux Klan and other southern white supremacists to stop them, Arsenault told Al Jazeera, They were determined to put their lives on the line, to sit where they weren’t supposed to s Sit on the bus and go to the wrong restroom, sit at the wrong lunch counters in the terminals and force a showdown.

The campaign also forced the administration of then-President John F. Kennedy to examine racism in the United States at a time when it was more concerned with Cold War missiles than Mississippi.

A Freedom Rider bus caught fire in May 1961 when a firebomb was thrown through a window near Anniston, Alabama. The bus, which was testing the segregation of bus stations in the south, had stopped because of a flat tire. Passengers escaped without serious injury [File: AP Photo]When he first heard about the first Freedom Rides, Brown, 16, was not interested.

A lot of people were talking about non-violence and all that. I wasn’t interested, quite frankly, Brown told Al Jazeera, I felt that in order to make a difference you had to hurt people. This is who I was then.

Growing up Black in Jackson had made Brown an angry young man. He remembers how the 1955 murder of Emmett Tills just up the street in Money when he was 10 sent fear into his community, with the realization that whites could kill anyone they wanted and get away.

Till, 14, and Black, was beaten and murdered by white men who believed he had spoken inappropriately to a white woman.

But as more and more rides came to Jackson, Brown started to change his mind.

I thought it was just wonderful that people came from all over the place, he said. They explained what the Freedom Rides were. I said it was cool. We should do something.

Although Brown did not get on the buses, he became an integral part of the campaign in Jackson; defy segregation, organize boycotts, spend time in prison and find yourself in what he called frightening situations.

The Klan came after us one night with the help of the local police. And so we escaped by jumping off the roof of a building next to us, Brown recalls. The Klan went up the stairs, they were at the front door. We were almost killed.

A white police officer standing next to a white waiting room sign posted outside the Greyhound bus terminal in McComb, Mississippi on November 2, 1961 [File: AP Photo]

I never thought we should stop

Zuchman and Brown hung out in Jackson a lot that summer. And despite the enormous intimidation and initially indifferent American public opinion, the two were determined to continue.

Did I think we were making a difference? I didn’t know somehow, Zuchman said, but it was in my blood. I wouldn’t let people treat me that way.

I always thought we were right. And I thought we could turn things around by appealing to the American conscience, Brown said. I never thought we should stop.

Despite the risks, the Freedom Rides kept coming and eventually public opinion began to turn. And as word of their mistreatment spread, it forced the hand of the Kennedy administrations, according to Arsenault.

Kennedy was on his way to his first summit meeting in Vienna with Nikita Khrushchev and he was embarrassed all over the front pages of the newspapers about it, Arsenault said. People who can’t even sit in the front of the bus in the so-called free land.

The US federal government finally acted to ban segregation on the interstate bus system in November 1961, and Kennedys’ adoption of civil rights causes went beyond Cold War realpolitik.

There’s no way in the world that John Kennedy got to the point in June 1963 that he did, arguing for a full-scale civil rights bill without the Freedom Riders, Arsenault said. .

Lewis Zuchman, 79, still works to improve the lives of communities of color [Simon Tate/Al Jazeera]

Attitude has a lot to do with change

As for Zuchman and Brown, they still share their experiences, appearing together at events in prisons and schools, and before a new generation grappling with their own civil rights issues. So what advice are they giving to activists today?

Brown, 76, acknowledges the desire of some young activists to use some of the more drastic methods of his own youth, but these days he’s advocating a softer approach.

It could be as easy as putting your arm around someone. It can be a revolutionary act, depending on where you are, what they’re doing to that person, Brown said. So we try to make young people understand that attitude has a lot to do with change.

At 79, Zuchman still works to improve the lives of communities of color, as the executive director of Scan Harbor, a nonprofit that supports underprivileged children in New York City. But he hesitates to exaggerate the success of Freedom Rides.

Martin Luther King Jr, shaking hands with Paul Dietrich just before a Freedom Riders bus left Montgomery, Alabama, May 24, 1961 [File: AP Photo]On our 50th anniversary, people would say to me, aren’t you proud of what has been accomplished? And I said, no. We have had some cosmetic success. But I’ve been working downtown since and have only seen things get worse and worse for young African Americans and Latinos, he explained.

But he concedes a victory: I think the only thing special is that he brought together young white people, African Americans, men, women across America. It was a unique moment when we came together as a country.

Arsenault, however, says the effect of Freedom Rides has been enormous.

It not only revolutionized the civil rights movement, but it changed the whole tenor of citizen politics in the 1960s, he said, The Freedom Rides really became the model for all other civil rights movements. rights.

