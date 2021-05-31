Albanian killer claims asylum in England for fear of being murdered by the victim’s family





Along with 68 other Albanian immigrants, a convicted killer who entered the UK illegally is claiming asylum for fear of being killed by the victim’s family in a bloody feud if deported.

The Albanian killer, who shot his mother in front of her eight-year-old daughter, claims to be a victim of human trafficking after smugglers arrived in England on fishing boats that charge up to 3,000 people per person. According to the court documents seen in The Telegraph.

He has been in custody since November fighting deportation for thousands of pounds to taxpayers. This included at least three court hearings without his lawyers securing his release, despite fears that he would abstain and pose a threat to public safety.

According to court documents, he was in possession of a class A drug that was found to have been tested for cocaine even while in custody in April.

According to an official investigation, he was sentenced to 15 years for murder, two years in Albania for theft and 16 months in prison for another unknown crime.

The killer, who was given anonymity in court, was one of 69 Albanians who were able to remain in England after being exempted from criminal immigration charges due to legal bangle.

Their fishing boats were intercepted from Belgium on November 18 in an operation on the coast of eastern Anglia, involving 250 National Crime Bureau, police and border military officers.

However, plans to prosecute the charges of illegal entry into the UK were abandoned as they had not yet set foot on British soil when arrested, which was not a key criterion for the law.

Two days after arriving in England, the Albanian killer filed for asylum and, according to court documents, sent an email to authorities investigating modern slaves for allegations of human trafficking.

However, it was almost a month before the allegations of human trafficking were revealed to British authorities at the end of December. The 42-year-old claimed that he was trafficked to Greece as a teenager, was beaten and forced to work there.

The Albanians also claimed he was a victim of torture, saying he was harassed and beaten by police officers while in prison.

He served 12 out of 15 years for shooting a woman in front of her eight-year-old daughter at her home in a central Albanian village.

He arrived in England via Germany, Sweden and Belgium before going on a fishing boat to England.

This case is because the government is preparing to crack down by overhauling the asylum law and making it easier and faster to deport illegal migrants.

One government source said: Our new immigration plan means that criminals like this will accelerate the deportation of those who should not be here without first entering the country.

Since Albanians, known only as AM, were held before the end of the transition period, the more generous EU law on deportation requires the UK to show that he is truly a serious threat at the moment.

The new Brexit immigration law, which came into effect from December 31st, prohibits all EU citizens from being sentenced to at least one year in prison in the UK. The new rule requires asylum seekers to file all claims at once, rather than multiple appeals.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos