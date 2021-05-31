Nuclear Power Plant Services Market in the United States (United States) to Reach





New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – According to statistics from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), total energy consumption in the United States was 92.94 quadrillion Btu in 2020. In addition, production nuclear power accounted for 20% of the total share of power generation sources in the United States in the same year. In addition, electricity produced from nuclear power has increased from 22 billion kilowatt-hours in 1970 to 790 billion kilowatt-hours in 2020.

Research Nester recently added a report titled US Nuclear Power Plant Services Market Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2019-2028 to its market research report repository. Further, the report consists of the in-depth analysis of the market size, forecast, trends, opportunities, challenges and other factors associated with the growth of the market during the period 2019-2028.

Nuclear power plant services are the solutions provided to nuclear power plants for its reliable and safe operations. The services also include the construction of new nuclear power plants or the decommissioning of existing plants. The US nuclear power plant services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period, which is 2021-2028. The market is booming due to the growing demand for electricity in the country, as well as the presence of numerous non-functioning nuclear power plants that require timely repairs and maintenance. In the United States, there were nearly 96 operational nuclear reactors until 2019. Most of these reactors were built between 1967 and 1990 and there was no new construction of nuclear power plants until 2013. In Besides, the market is also expected to grow due to the increasing decommissioning of existing nuclear power plants in the region. In other statistics titled Annual Energy Outlook 2021 (AEO2021) from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), nearly 11 gigawatts of nuclear capacity are expected to be decommissioned by the end of 2025. The market is further expected to reach a figure of d business of $ 26,630.5. Millions by 2028 compared to 19,776.4 million USD in 2019.

The final report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.

The nuclear power plant services market in the United States is segmented by plant type into pressurized, boiling, pressurized heavy water plant, gas-cooled plant and others. Among these, the pressurized water plant segment is expected to register the largest market share in 2021 and cross revenue of USD 13,570 million. The segment is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.03% during the forecast period. The market is also segmented on the basis of service in plant commissioning, operations management, laboratory management, safety and environment services, emergency response services, modernization, decontamination and decommissioning, plant management. quality and others, of which the plant commissioning segment is expected to register revenue of USD 12,596.20 million by 2028. The segment is further expected to grow by a CAGR of 3.32% at during the forecast period.

The US nuclear power plant services market is further subdivided on the basis of plant commissioning, operations management, safety and environmental services, emergency response services and modernization, in the service segment.

United States nuclear power plant services market, segmentation by plant commissioning

Engineering and ProcurementConstructionIntegrated EPC softwareInstrumentationLicenseOthers

US Nuclear Power Plant Services Market, Segmentation By Operations Management

Cleaning, decontamination and demolition of hot cells Nuclear material processing plants Others Waste disposal Infrastructure waste management Soil waste management Water conversion group Others

Nuclear Power Plant Services Market in United States, Segmentation by Safety and Environmental Services

Chemical soil treatment High risk well decommissioning Groundwater extraction and treatment Others

United States Nuclear Power Plant Services Market, Emergency Response Services Segmentation

Infrastructure repairs and maintenance Electricity transmission and distribution lines Other

US nuclear power plant services market, segmentation by modernization

Instrument upgrade Modernization of control systems and control room Automation of work processes

Impact of COVID-19 on the US market for nuclear power plant services

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nuclear power generation has been largely hampered as several organizations across the country have had to operate at lower capacity, and for mobility restrictions and limitations on non-essential travel, which have significantly affected reduces energy demand in transport. sector. In addition, energy consumption in commercial buildings also decreased in 2020. In other EIA statistics, in 2020, energy demand in end-use sectors including commerce, industry , transportation and residential declined to 90% of its 2019 level. Moreover, the pandemic has also delayed the construction of new nuclear reactor construction sites in the country, which is expected to greatly affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the industry leaders mentioned in our report that are associated with the US nuclear power plant services market are GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH), AECOM, Bechtel Corporation, BHI Energy, Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, EnergySolutions, Mitsubishi Nuclear Energy Systems , Inc., and others.

