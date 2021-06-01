US Shares COVID Vaccines: Where Will They Be Sent?





President Joe Biden must decide how much of the dose should be given to countries most in need and how many should be reserved for US partners.

WASHINGTON In April, the Biden administration announced plans to share millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with the world by the end of June. Five weeks later, countries around the world are still waiting with growing impatience to know where the vaccines will go and how they will be distributed.

For President Joe Biden, the doses represent a modern arsenal of democracy, serving as the ultimate carrot for partners of the Americas abroad, but also as a necessary tool for global health, capable of saving millions of lives and giving back. a semblance of normalcy to friends. and enemies.

The central question for Biden: How much of doses should be provided to those who need them most, and how many should be reserved for US partners?

The answer, for now at least, seems to be that the administration will provide the bulk of doses to COVAX, the UN-backed global vaccine-sharing program aimed at meeting the needs of low-income countries. Although the percentage is not yet finalized, it would mark a substantial and immediate boost to the delayed effort of COVAX, which to date has only shared 76 million doses with countries in need.

The Biden administration plans to reserve about a quarter of the doses in the United States for distribution directly to countries of its choice.

The growing US stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines is seen as not only a testament to US ingenuity, but also its global privilege.

More than 50% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 135 million are fully vaccinated, helping to reduce the rate of cases and deaths in the United States to the lowest level since the early days of the pandemic .

Many countries have requested doses from the United States, but to date only Mexico and Canada have received 4.5 million combined doses. The United States has also announced plans to share enough photos with South Korea to vaccinate its 550,000 troops serving alongside the US military on the peninsula.

The broader US partition plan is still being finalized, a White House official said, after being the subject of political debate in the White House and within the federal government, and also involving COVAX and other external stakeholders such as drug manufacturers and logistics experts.

Our nations are going to be the arsenal of vaccines for the rest of the world, Biden said on May 17, when he announced the United States’ pledge to share more doses. He added that compared to other countries like Russia and China who have sought to leverage their locally produced doses, we will not use our vaccines to gain favor from other countries.

Yet the partnership with the South Korean military underscores the ability of the United States to use its vaccine stockpile for the benefit of some of its more affluent allies. It was not clear whether South Korea would pay its doses to the United States. Most of the other doses had to be given.

Samantha Power, USAID’s new administrator, provided the first indication of the likely allocation last week during testimony on Capitol Hill.

She told the Senate Appropriations Committee that “75% of the doses we share will likely be shared through COVAX. Twenty-five percent of our oversupply that we donate will be set aside for deployment bilaterally.

Administration officials have warned that Biden has yet to approve the specific split and that it could still change. The White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans, said the administration would work in the coming days to synchronize its supplies with global vaccine-sharing organizations.

Biden has pledged to provide the 60 million domestically produced doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to other countries. This vaccine has not yet been licensed in the United States, but it is widely approved around the world. Doses produced in the United States can be shipped once they have received a safety review by the Food and Drug Administration.

The president also pledged to share 20 million doses of the existing production of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks. It is expected that more doses will be available for sharing in the coming months.

Under its purchasing agreements with drug manufacturers, the United States controlled the initial production of its domestic manufacturers. Pfizer and Moderna are just beginning to export vaccines produced in the United States to overseas customers. The United States has hundreds of millions of additional doses on order, both of vaccines licensed and in development.

This is obviously difficult as many countries are facing this need right now, Power said, calling the decision of where to send the doses an urgent matter.

The decision, she continued, is based on a combination of “ the relationship we have with countries, public health and the scientific epidemiological trajectory of the disease, and a sense of where vaccines can do the most good for countries’ infrastructure and preparedness. receive vaccines.

The United States under Biden also pledged $ 4 billion to COVAX, led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the World Health Organization, to help it procure and distribute vaccines. COVAX has pledged to share doses with more than 90 countries, many with which the United States has a turbulent relationship.

Leaving COVAX to decide how the bulk of the doses supplied to the United States are distributed is considered by the administration to be the fairest way to determine who benefits. It could also allow the United States to avoid any political fallout that could result from sharing the vaccine directly with adversaries.

It’s not just a symbol of American values, it’s smart global health policy, said Tom Hart, interim CEO of ONE Campaign, who urged the Biden administration to act faster to develop its plan. global sharing. An outbreak in North Korea or Iran or wherever we might have tensions, viruses travel no matter where they thrive, and I don’t want a variant cooked in a remote part of the world, anywhere in the world. world, which could then move. the current vaccines we have.

Even though the bulk of the doses shared by the United States are distributed by COVAX, Power told senators, the provenance of those doses will be very clear.

“People will know very clearly that these are American doses resulting from American ingenuity and the generosity of the American people,” she added.

Worldwide, more than 3.5 million people are confirmed to have died from the coronavirus. The United States has experienced the largest confirmed loss of life from COVID-19, with more than 594,000 people.

