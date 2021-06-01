Start times for Thursday’s first round at the Olympic Club





SAN FRANCISCO golf fans (and Korda’s parents) rejoice! Sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda will be reunited for the first time in the first round of a major at the US Womens Open. The Kordas will start at 11:28 a.m. ET Thursday at the Olympic Club alongside former US Women’s Open champion So Yeon Ryu.

Former champions Paula Creamer and Cristie Kerr who compete this week with special exemptions will play alongside Michelle Wie West at 4:40 p.m. ET in the first round. Wie West lives 15 minutes from the course and Creamer grew up nearby. Pleasanton, California.

Last year’s champion A Lim Kim will be joined by 2020 Cinderella champion AIG Womens British Open winner Sophia Popov and top ranked amateur Rose Zhang at 5:02 p.m. ET.

At 11:17 a.m. ET, world number one Jin Young Ko will play alongside fellow major champions Danielle Kang and Hannah Green.

Two-time US Women’s Open winner Inbee Park will leave at 4:51 p.m. ET with Lydia Ko and Shanshan Feng, two major and former No.1 champions still chasing their first USWO title.

Looking for power? Look no further than the 5:13 p.m. ET group of Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, and Patty Tavatanakit.

This is the first women’s championship ever held on the Lake Course, which will play a par 71 at 6,457 yards.

All times listed below are ET.

HOW TO WATCH: TV, streaming news

1st start Start time Players 10:15 a.m. Christina Kim, Sarah Schmelzel, Jaclyn LaHa (a) 10:26 a.m. Bohyun Park (a), Kim Kaufman, Cheyenne Woods 10:37 a.m. Moriya Jutanugarn, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Caroline Masson 10:48 a.m. Mi Hyang Lee, Amelia Garvey , Da Yeon Lee 10:59 a.m. Gina Kim (a), Jasmine Suwannapura, Angel Yin 11:10 a.m. Yealimi Noh, Kristen Gillman, Jennifer Song 11:21 a.m. To Gee Chun, Yuka Saso, Marina Alex 11:32 a.m. Amy Yang, Sung Hyun Park, Lizette Salas 11:43 a.m. Angela Stanford, Mirim Lee, Georgia Hall 11:54 a.m. Madelene Sagstrom, Gaby Lopez, Ana Pelaez Trivino (a) 12:05 p.m. Haley Moore, Jo Hua Hung (a), Haylee Harford 12:16 p.m. Chloe Kovelesky (a), Megan Osland, Britney Yada 12:27 p.m. Leonie Harm, Muni He, Claire Choi (a) 3:45 p.m. Sarah Burnham, Ruoning Yin, Jensen Castle (a) 3:56 p.m. Tiffany Chan, Megha Ganne (a), Matilda Castren 4:07 p.m. Amari Avery (a), Jenny Coleman, Lee-Anne Pace 4:18 p.m. Pernilla Lindberg, Kelly Tan, Pajaree Anannarukarn 4:29 p.m. Kaitlyn Papp, Carlota Ciganda, Stacy Lewis 4:40 a.m. Paula Creamer, Michelle Wie West, Cristie Kerr 4:51 p.m. Lydia Ko, Inbee Park, Shanshan Feng 5:02 p.m. A Lim Kim, Sophia Popov, Rose Zhang (a) 5:13 p.m. Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, Patty Tavatanakit 5:24 p.m. Anna Nordqvist, Hinako Shibuno , Nasa Hataoka 5:35 p.m. Emma Talley, Monica Vaughn (a), Lucy Li 5:46 p.m. Leigha Devine (a), Maria Parra, Noemie Pare (a) 5:57 p.m. Rebecca Lee-Bentham, Kathleen Scavo, Chihiro Kogure (a) 10th tee 10h Mina Harigae, Aline Krauter (a), Pornanong Phatlum 10:11 Sarah Jane Smith, Kim Metraux, Gurleen Kaur (a) 10:22 Stephanie Meadow, Hee Young Park, Minami Katsu 10:33 Tsai-Ching Tseng (a), Luna Sobron Galmes, Ayako Uehara 10:44 a.m. Brittany Lang, Na Yeon Choi, Tsubasa Kajitani (a) 10:55 a.m. Ariya Jutanugarn, Amy Olson, Minjee Lee 11:06 a.m. Sei Young Kim, Rachel Heck (a), Mel Reid 11:17 a.m. Danielle Kang, Jin Young Ko, Hannah Green 11:28 a.m. Jessica Korda , Nelly Korda, So Yeon Ryu 11:39 a.m. Austin Ernst, Hyo Joo Kim, Jennifer Kupcho 11:50 a.m. Jeongeun Lee6, Ally Ewing, Charley Hull 12:01 a.m. Céline Herbin, Abbey Dani el (a), Giulia Molinaro 12:12 a.m. Natalie Srinivasan, Momoka Miyake, Karoline Tuttle (a) 3:30 p.m. Ssu Chia Cheng, Elizabeth Szokol, Emily Mahar (a)) 3:41 p.m. Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez, Amanda Linner (a), Louise Stahle 3:52 p.m. Minori Nagano (a), Karolin Lampert, Wichanee Meechai 4:03 p.m. Alison Lee, Aneka Seumanutafa (a), Sarah Kemp 4:14 p.m. Wei-Ling Hsu, Lauren Stephenson, Linnea Strom 4:25 p.m. Eun Hee Ji, Maja Star, In-Kyung Kim 4:36 p.m. Céline Boutier, Megan Khang, Mi Jung Hur 4:47 p.m. Brittany Altomare, Ashleigh Buhai, Jodi Ewart Shadoff 4:58 p.m. Jenny Shin, Yu Liu Azahara Munoz 5:09 p.m. Xiyu Lin, Cheyenne Knight, Emily Kristine Pedersen 5:20 p.m. Addie Baggarly (a), Daniela Darquea, Hikari Kawamitsu 5:31 p.m. Nicole Garcia, Alyssa Lamoureux (a), Allie White 5:42 p.m. Isabella McCauley (a), Natsumi Nakanishi, Alexandra Swayne (a) US Women’s Open: five things to know about the Olympic Club See 5 items

