Unscrupulous UK energy brokers should disclose fees | Ofgem





UK energy regulators will force unscrupulous energy brokers to clear up the real cost of the transaction by disclosing hidden fees to prevent more than 1 million small businesses from disbanding.

All energy brokers are required to disclose the fees some rogue brokers can earn from their service after cheating charities, church groups, and nursing homes in long-term bad-value gas and electricity contracts.

Ofgem hopes that the broker will eradicate this misconduct by providing a 14-day cooling-off period after signing a new energy contract to small business customers and revealing the full amount of the fee up front.

Regulators are taking action almost 18 months after they realized that some energy brokers could have overcharged micro businesses up to 2 billion by hiding their fees.

Small businesses, including sports clubs and public institutions, spend a total of about 25 billion annually to cover energy costs, of which nearly two-thirds are purchased through energy brokers. Unlike brokers who sell mortgage or insurance transactions, energy brokers are mostly unregulated.

An Ofgems survey of unscrupulous brokers launched last summer found that in one case, energy broker fees accounted for 50% of the total cost of energy transactions, or about 24,000. The customer said he was unaware of the hidden fees.

Anna Rossington, interim retail director of the regulator, said the new proposal will empower small business customers by cracking down on bad practices and making it easier for them to get better deals.

We are also giving the industry a clear signal to the high standards we expect, she said.

Sign up for Guardian Business Email

Regulatory authorities plan to work with consumer charity Citizens Advice to help small businesses understand consumer rights and new measures to take effect later this year.

Gillian Cooper, head of energy policy at Citizens Advice, said these changes are a step forward in addressing some of the bad practices of some energy brokers that could keep small businesses out of their pockets.

She added: However, it is a difficult time for small businesses and many still run the risk of losing money if they are subject to harsh debt recovery practices or if their suppliers fail. It is important that Ofgem and its suppliers continue to improve support for those struggling with invoices and work with small businesses to minimize the risk of disconnection.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos