Julio Jones rumors: DeAndre Hopkins trade taught us that teams aren’t willing to pay a heavy price for WR superstars





For the second year in a row, a high-performance, flawless off-screen wide-receiver is widely marketed through commerce, and for the second year in a row, the deal is likely to produce far less in return than many fans might imagine.

Forget what you might be reading amidst the breathless reports on Julio Jones. There is no binge eating, there is no race between the teams to try to grab the future Hall of Famer before everyone else. There is no line of owners willing and willing to pay him more than $ 15 million next season. If there had been, this trade would have been accepted in principle before the draft and the announcement this week (after June 1 for capping purposes for the Falcons) would be just a formality.

This is not the case.

If anything, it’s starting to feel a bit like a year ago, when Bill O’Brien gave DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals for what amounts to a second-round pick, with Houston also absorbing a pay cut from the Cardinals. David Johnson’s contract in the deal. And O’Brien deserves all the ridicule for all the ridiculous things he did during his brief but disastrous tenure as coach and general manager, but the point is, there weren’t a huge crowd of ‘teams eager to give Hopkins the roughly $ 40 million. new money he dreamed of, and there is also no surplus of teams eager to accept Jones’ deal now.

Hopkins is younger and healthier and he should have scored more than a second-round pick, but he didn’t. And, yes, the pandemic had a chilling impact on the spending of NFL free agents across the board, but it was also clear that the receiver’s position was hit particularly hard. JJ Smith-Schuster didn’t have close to the market he thought he could, Kenny Golladay was trying to create a high-end market deep in the process before the Giants tried to pay him $ 36 million over the next two years. Guys like TY Hilton and Sammy Watkins had limited markets.

Despite all the record numbers posted, and although it was the happiest time in NFL history, there was no binge eating for receivers, and even now the Falcons are facing factors. which are below-ideal to approach the full value of all of the production Jones has amassed during his career in the first Hall of Fame ballot. So maybe it’s time to take a step back and see this potential trade not through the prism of the moment, but through a multi-year portal into what’s going on at this post. College play set the trend with spreading offenses and using wide fours as a base pack and throwing the ball vertically and horizontally like never before. They are developing receivers and corners at a high rate as a result of these changes, which have bled into professional play and resulted in back-to-back draft classes laden with pass scavengers who will not earn real money by the standards of leaving the NFL for at least three years. .

We’ve seen traditionally needy franchises like the Ravens (also at the forefront of the analytical movement in this sport) twice in the past three years choose to draft receivers in the first four rounds of a draft instead. than to “win” an auction. war for one in free will. We saw Bill Belichick make three quick, calculated moves very early in free agency to land two receivers and a tight move, then sit up and take another tight end when the market was soft and still able to catch Jones for a second. – round choice (or other) tomorrow if he chooses.

The Falcons had to wait until after June 1 to execute this trade as they desperately need the cap relief they can provide at that time. Make no mistake, this is a salary dump and they need those savings to run because their old scheme usually overestimated their talent and overpaid players and run an average NFL team like they were perpetually. at the dawn of a Lombardi.

Which brings us to this spring. If they could have dealt with him again before the draft, swarming with receivers of all shapes and sizes throughout the seven rounds, maybe they really could have manifested this “race to trade for Julio Jones, people don’t stop to pretend it continues.As we have continued to report, the Falcons peddled a 32-year-old wide receiver who injured much of last year, desperate to secure a first-round pick, with a small handful of teams monitoring the situation and mostly poking fun at the whole deal.

You can try to advertise a salary waiver as a high value football business in the media (apparently with great success). But you can’t with other front offices, and, unfortunately for the Falcons, O’Brien is no longer leading an NFL team. Again, if the Falcons had any weight or strength here, there was a handshake deal in April. Think about the number of NFL trades reported to the combine each February that can’t be officially announced until the league year begins weeks later in March. The Falcons don’t do a media blitz before the draft to try to pique the player’s interest and prepare their fans for his release, if they already have a boffo market for him.

The question then becomes, if they basically get what Hopkins got back a year ago, are there any broader conclusions to be drawn. Pandemic or not, NFL owners knew they were each going to make $ 3 billion over the next decade from TV revenue alone when they switched to free agency, and no receiver was. approached the $ 20 million a year the Cowboys gave Amari Cooper a few years ago. . And with all of their young receiving skills, Dallas could be a year away from trying to move Cooper, and I suggest they don’t come close to what they initially gave the Raiders to land him (first-round pick ). And consider that the Chiefs bought very low on Tyreek Hill as a result of his legal issues, making it an extreme deal and one more factor that teams can use to try and cut an increase in spending in this position.

If the Browns were to move Odell Beckham, Jr. for whatever reason, do we think they’d be able to get close to the package John Dorsey sent to New York for him in the first place ($ 65 million guarantee of Beckham when signing his extension with the Giants back in 2018 still leads the wide receiver position, according to Spotrac)? The Saints apparently began to consider the idea of ​​possibly swapping Michael Thomas soon after the deal was struck. And, again, while we can hit O’Brien whatever we love about the Hopkins trade, it’s the receiver’s well-known contract demands in the industry that also limit his field of actual suitors.

It seems to me that there aren’t a lot of teams willing to pay $ 20 million for receivers. The idea that a good QB, especially once it starts making $ 40 million a year, can help grow them at a cheaper rate, seems to resonate. It will be very interesting to see if the first-round picks of 2019 receivers like Hollywood Brown and N’Keal Harry get their fifth-year options for 2023 (at a cost of around $ 12 million). As our cap and contract expert Joel Corry told me recently: “I advise them to have a career year”. Indeed.

If Ju-Ju couldn’t get $ 10 million this year and chose to stay put (like Hilton), and the best couldn’t push back to $ 20 million a year, are we sure that a class strong upper average will grow between $ 12- $ 15 million? Or will they be partly ousted by another wave of academic figures ready to take the plunge? If the Falcons do end up displacing Jones for what the industry expects, that won’t be good news for receivers just yet.

