According to survey data, the UK public believes that food imports must meet high domestic standards.

Nearly 8 out of 10 British people believe that the new ComRes survey suggests that imported food must meet the same animal welfare and environmental standards as food produced in the UK.

As the UK and Australia sign a free trade agreement, a new survey conducted by ComRes on behalf of the British Association of Agricultural Journalists (BGAJ) believes that 77% of the income standards should be consistent with what is maintained on UK farms.

President BGAJ Baroness Rosie Boycott said, “The public attitude towards food and agricultural standards is clear and reminding the government that protecting the world’s highest and highest standards of agriculture should be a priority as ministers push for new trade deals. It has to play a role of letting go.”

The results show that the BGAJ has not changed public sentiment since the last survey conducted before the Brexit deal was agreed.

They came at a time when negotiations with Australia advanced.

Baron Boycott said, “Even though Britain left the European Union, the head of the public wasn’t changed by a completely different alternative.

“It also indicates that the public will not support a free trade agreement that allows Australian tariff-free imports of beef, lamb and sugar. This will undermine British farmers and set a dangerous precedent.

Almost half believe that climate change contributions should be levied on foods with a higher carbon footprint, and proceeds are used to promote carbon-friendly farming methods.

Baroness Boycott added: “What British farmers do to provide high-quality foods that are produced to the highest standards is highly regarded by consumers. But they also recognize that our industry can contribute to the environment and help the UK achieve its net ambitions.

“The public appreciates the multifaceted work our farmers do every day and believes that our industry is still playing a pivotal role in providing food to the country while protecting the environment. I just want the government to feel the same.”

Overall, 77% of GB adults agree that the government should ensure that all imported food meets the same environmental and animal welfare standards as food produced in the UK. Only 6% disagree. 55% think it’s important for food to be produced with a low carbon footprint, and 14% disagree. 49% said they are more likely to buy British food as a result of Brexit, but 20% disagree. 2016 vacation voters are higher (63% vs 43%) than the rest of the voters who agree that they are now more likely to buy British food as a result of Brexit. 42% said they would be delighted to be able to pay more for foods with a lower carbon footprint. Young adults are more likely to agree more that they can pay more for foods with a low carbon footprint (55+: 40%, 35-54: 41%, 18-34: 48%). ABC1 adults are more likely to agree that they can pay more for foods with a lower carbon footprint than C2DE adults (46% vs. 37%). 38% always buy the cheapest option in the supermarket and 35% don’t. Young people are twice as likely to agree that they always buy the cheapest option at the supermarket (18-34: 53%, 35-54: 41%, 55+: 24%). One-third of shoppers agree that supermarkets only buy foods marked with the Red Tractor logo. 43% say they don’t know enough about gene editing, so they’re confident they can buy foods produced using this technology. Survey sample

Savanta ComRes interviewed 2,093 British adults over 18 years of age online from April 16-18, 2021. Data have been weighted as representing UK adults based on age, gender, geography, and other socioeconomic characteristics including SEG. Savanta ComRes is a member of the British Polling Council and follows the rules.

