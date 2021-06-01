US defeats Nicaragua to open second chance at Olympic baseball





PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla – Todd Frazier pulled off a sacrificial volley in a two-run first inning, St. Louis prospect Matthew Liberatore threw a one-run for five innings and USA team manager Mike Scioscia defeated Nicaragua 7-1 Monday night in the first game of its second chance to qualify for the Olympics.

Liberatore, a 21-year-old southpaw taken by Tampa Bay with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 entry draft who is 0-3 this year at Triple-A Memphis, allowed five hits with four strikeouts and one walk .

Brandon Dickson, who failed to hold a ninth-inning lead over Mexico as the United States was three out of qualifying for the Premier12 tournament in November 2019, had six outs, and Anthony Gose and Marc Rzepczynski three each, combining for four rounds of smooth relief. .

The United States had 14 hits.

Frazier’s sacrificial fly and Eric Fillia’s RBI single took a 2-0 lead in the opener against 34-year-old southpaw Carlos Teller.

Ben Alegria closed the gap to 2-1 with a running goal loaded with points and bases in the second which turned into a double play when Juan Diego Montes, who started second, started coming home and was been caught in disrepair.

Mark Kolozsvary had a homer in the fourth and Filla added another scoring single in the sixth against Elvin Garcia for a 4-1 win. Luke Williams hit an RBI single in the ninth and Jarren Duran called with a two-run single from Osman Gutierrez.

In the other Group A match, the Dominican Republic, with Jose Bautista and Melky Cabrera in the starting lineup, won 5-2 against Puerto Rico. Luis Liberato had a decisive homerun and Emilio Bonifacio had a single for a sixth two-run.

The United States faces the Dominican Republic on Tuesday in West Palm Beach and ends the first round Wednesday against Puerto Rico.

In the first Group B games at West Palm Beach, Venezuela beat Cuba 6-5 as Yankees Robinson Chirinos, Hernn Prez of Milwaukee and Carlos Prez of Oakland made it through. Canada shut out Colombia 7-0.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the super round on Friday and Saturday, and the results of the first round are reported. The top super tour team joins Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea in the Olympic baseball tournament, which will be played in Japan from July 28 to August 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama.

The second and third place teams will advance to a qualifying final in June in Mexico, which will include Australia, the Netherlands and Taiwan.

