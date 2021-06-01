The Telegraph’s main headline of the day





World leading agencies warned that wealthy countries must urgently provide more covid vaccines to poor countries, or new strains will emerge and force future closures.

The heads of the World Health Organization, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank Group and the World Trade Organization pleading in articles about The Telegraph and newspapers from other wealthy countries. Read the full story.

2. Special investigation: more than 270 charities pay more money to bosses than prime ministers

Telegraph’s research shows that more than 270 charities are paying their bosses more than their prime ministers, with the highest grossing 4.7 months per year.

In the most comprehensive analysis published to date, the newspaper found that the organization employs more than 2,500 people with a salary of more than 100,000 people per year. Read the full story.

3. Dominic Rab condemns Russia’s “aggressive action” at NATO summit as Moscow sends troops to the western border

Dominic Rab will announce on Tuesday that Russia has given its NATO allies a criminal record of Russia’s bad behavior. Moscow says it will strengthen its military power in western Russia.

Foreign Minister Vladimir Putin’s top security officials announced that they will deploy 20 new units and formations in western Russia, and there will be weapons of existing troops. I will list the UK objections. Is strengthened. Read the full story.

4. More countries are added to the red list due to concerns over the spread of the Covid variant.

More countries will be added to the red list due to high infection rates and concerns about the spread of the Covid strain, according to the analysis.

When the government this week released an updated list of countries rated green, amber and red, four countries were identified as potential targets, the latter requiring the British to be quarantined in government-approved hotels for 10 days at maximum cost. 1,750. Read the full story.

5. Duchess of Cambridge praises’Stockport Spider-Man’ who lifted souls during the blockade

The Duchess of Cambridge praised the “surprisingly captured” images of a martial arts teacher dressed as Spider-Man during the blockade and joked about buying a costume for her husband.

Jason Baird, who runs Jason Baird’s Black Belt Academy in Stockport, and his friend Andrew Voldock, dressed up as walking characters, entertaining the kids and the family, came to be known as “Stockport Spider-Man”. Read the full story.

