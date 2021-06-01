Paul Weldon, owner of America’s oldest startup disk maker, dies at 64





The Paul J. Weldons company made starter discs, but at home he also dabbled in rolling.

Treacy Weldon OKeefe remembered his father printing and cutting clippings of his children’s athletic achievements, plasticizing them and putting them in their kitchen.

He was the most dynamic, loving and supportive father of our childhood. When my mom passed away, he took on the role of mom and dad, and he really never skipped a beat, she said.

Mr. Weldon, 64, third-generation owner of America’s oldest startup disc manufacturers, died of complications from multiple myeloma on May 24.

Born in River Forest, Mr. Weldon attended St. Luke School and Roosevelt Middle School in River Forest before graduating from Fenwick High School in Oak Park. He then obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Loyola University in Chicago and an MBA from Roosevelt University.

Mr Weldon had run Van Bergen & Greener, Inc., 102, in Maywood since his father died in 1988.

And like my father, he was highly respected as an ethical man, true to his word and highly respected by customers, clients and all of his employees, said Mr. Weldons younger sister, Michele Weldon.

Prior to his cancer diagnosis in 2016, Mr Weldon would call him on his morning walks to work with a joke or advice.

Last year, when he was sick, I made him soup every Saturday. It was a way for us to speak and be frank. He always gave me advice like only he could, Michele Weldon said.

Mr. Weldon married Bernadette Treacy in 1985. The couple raised their three children Matthew, Treacy and Marirose in River Forest before moving to Oak Brook.

He was most proud of his relationships with his children and family, said Michele Weldon.

Mr. Weldons’ first wife died in 2004 of a brain tumor.

His children lost their mother at a young age, said Mr Weldon’s older sister, Madeleine Weldon-Linne. The youngest was only 9 years old. But they grew up to be righteous and motivated and kept their faith in God.

In 2015, Mr. Weldon married Diane Schikora Tentler. She survives.

Mr. Weldon was active in Catholic charities, as well as the Lumen Christi Institute, an organization that promotes Catholic intellectual tradition in schools.

He felt it was his responsibility to give back because my mother always said: To whom you give a lot, you expect a lot, and he lived that mantra, said Michele Weldon.

In addition to his dedication to business and family, Mr. Weldon was also an entertainer and prankster, indulging in exaggerated dance moves and imitations at family gatherings, she said.

When he was about 3 years old he used to always put a T-shirt on his dirty shirt, so at the end of the day he had about 10 shirts. And we laughed at him forever, Weldon-Linne said.

He was in a cooking group once, but he never cooked anything. He only bought for each potluck. But all of my friends really appreciated and appreciated it, said Michele Weldon.

He really made life so fun. What I’ll miss the most are those little moments, said Weldon O’Keefe. Just being with him was a gift.

Mr. Weldons’ youngest daughter, Marirose Weldon, returned from Los Angeles to Chicago in March 2020, supporting her father in his final months and helping with the business.

I was very happy to be there because he could trust me and I was able to learn a lot. And he was still working until about a month ago, Marirose Weldon said. My father was very supportive and outrageously generous.

She said she will miss her father’s humor.

Mr. Weldon could often be seen in his neighborhood driving his red 2000 Corvette with the license plate, OOH YAH.

Other survivors include Mr. Weldons, three other siblings, Mary Pat Woitas, Maureen Weldon and Bill Weldon; stepchildren Robert, David and Julie Tentler; and 27 nieces and nephews.

Services have taken place.

