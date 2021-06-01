UK firm warns of end of free workplace Covid test





Business leaders have warned UK ministers about ending plans to provide free coronavirus testing at work, and companies have argued that plans to fully resume the economy later this month are essential.

Businesses have been able to claim free test kits from the government since April, but plans are expected to be completed by the end of June, as more people are expected to return to work.

The proliferation of the B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India, has made free testing even more important, and businesses that have raised wider concerns about the impact on companies that are still closed, even if the government postpones plans to release everything. Coronavirus restrictions on June 21, according to the person in charge.

Some scientists are under pressure from some scientists to postpone the full release of the lockdown within three weeks as the UK government begins to increase COVID-19 cases in the UK, fueled by the rapid spread of the B.1.617.2 variant. It currently accounts for three-quarters of new cases.

Along with testing, several other plans designed to support businesses through the epidemic are ending in June. Bosses say that even the uncertainty caused by the new variant has reduced the number of customers returning to already open restaurants, bars and retail stores.

Craig Beaumont, head of foreign affairs at the Federation of Small Businesses, said a rectal examination was needed after the following month because one in three Covid patients did not show symptoms.

“It’s an important weapon to keep the new variant from circulating on the premises, and it supports the June unlock date. It makes no sense to withdraw at a point where more confidence in Covid security is needed,” Beaumont said.

Business leaders have already lobbied ministers at private meetings to expand their free testing plan. One official said the extension was “under review,” but a decision has not yet been made.

recommendation

“Asymptomatic workplace testing has been a key tool in the UK’s fight against Covid-19,” said John Foster, CBI’s policy director, while increasing business resilience and improving identification while ensuring that people who cannot work from home can do their jobs safely Help. New case”.

“The important government has clearly communicated the plan to support workplace testing after June 30,” he said.

Business leaders are wary of government officials giving firm timing for the next steps given the proliferation of the new variant, and they were bullish in early May against the resumption schedule.

Company executives are waiting for guidance on whether the 1 meter and social distance restrictions will be lifted, as expected, as long as the data shows that Covid cases are still declining.

The hospitality boss is also asking the government to lift restrictions on capacity and table service to allow more people to come back and resume service. According to a report by the Daily Telegraph on Monday, ministers withdrew plans for domestic Covid passports, officials pointed out that a negative test or vaccination for Corona 19 certification may be required for large-scale events such as festivals.

