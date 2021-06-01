UN Observatory: Access to Main Iranian Data Lacked Since February 23 | International





VIENNA (AP) The United Nations atomic watchdog has been unable to access data important to monitoring Iran’s nuclear program since late February, when the Islamic Republic began restricting international inspections of its facilities, the agency said on Monday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a confidential document circulated to member countries and seen by The Associated Press that it had “no access to data from its online enrichment monitors and electronic seals, nor had access to the measurement records recorded by its facilities. measuring devices since February 23.

While the IAEA and Iran had previously recognized restrictions on limited access to surveillance cameras at Iranian facilities, Monday’s report said they were going much further. The IAEA has acknowledged that it can only provide an estimate of Iran’s overall nuclear stockpile, as it continues to enrich uranium to its highest level ever.

Iran has started limiting inspections in a bid to pressure the government of U.S. President Joe Biden to lift crippling sanctions reimposed after President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with the Iran in 2018.

As part of the agreement, the IAEA has placed approximately 2,000 tamper-evident seals on nuclear materials and equipment. These seals were communicated electronically to the inspectors. The automated measuring devices also provided real-time program data.

Talks are currently underway in Vienna for the United States to join the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA.

Since the United States’ withdrawal from the deal, Iran has consistently violated its various restrictions, including on the types of centrifuges it is allowed to use, the amount of enriched uranium it is allowed to store and the purity to which he is allowed to enrich himself.

In the IAEA report, the agency first published estimates of Iran’s stockpile rather than precise figures, saying that as of May 22, Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile was of 3,145 kilograms (7,145 pounds), up about 273 kilograms (600 pounds) from the last quarterly report.

That was down from an increase of nearly 525 kilograms (1,157 pounds) reported in the last quarterly report.

Although the cause of this decrease was not immediately clear, it was an explosion in April at its underground nuclear facility in Natanz that affected centrifuges. Iran has yet to report on what happened in an attack it called nuclear terrorism. Israel, which is widely believed to have carried out the assault, has not commented publicly.

The nuclear deal signed in 2015 with the United States, Germany, France, Great Britain, China and Russia only allows Iran to keep a total stock of 202.8 kilograms (447 pounds) of enriched uranium.

The agency said the current stock includes 62.8 kilograms (138.5 pounds) of uranium enriched to 20 percent purity and 2.4 kilograms enriched to 60 percent purity well above the 3.67% purity authorized by the JCPOA.

Despite Iranian violations of the agreement, other nations involved stressed that the agreement was still important because it allowed international inspectors to continue their surveillance of Iranian nuclear facilities.

Under a confidential agreement called an additional protocol with Iran, the IAEA collects and analyzes images from a series of surveillance cameras installed at Iranian nuclear sites. These cameras helped him monitor Tehran’s program to see if he complies with the nuclear deal.

Iran’s tough parliament in December approved a bill that would suspend part of UN inspections of its nuclear facilities if European signatories did not grant relief from oil and banking sanctions by February.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, however, was able to negotiate a last-minute deal in February, under which the IAEA vowed to keep the footage captured by its surveillance cameras and hand them over if diplomats succeed. an agreement in Vienna to lift the sanctions it faces. Otherwise, Tehran has said it will remove the footage.

That deal has yet to be struck, but Grossi was able to negotiate a one-month extension last week.

This means his agency still cannot access the footage taken by the cameras at the moment, but could regain access to the material if a deal is reached, a situation Grossi called an emergency measure that was not ideal. “

The last-minute talks further underscored the narrowing window for the United States and others to reach deals with Iran as they maintain a firm position with the international community on its atomic program.

Negotiations are continuing in Vienna to see if the United States and Iran can enter into the deal, which limited Tehran’s uranium enrichment in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. However, Iran and the United States are not negotiating directly.

The US is not at the table because it unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 under Trump, which reinstated and increased US sanctions in a campaign of maximum pressure to try to force Iran to renegotiate the pact with more concessions. Biden wants to join the deal, however, and an American delegation in Vienna is participating in indirect talks with Iran, with diplomats from other world powers acting as intermediaries.

The deal promises economic incentives to Iran in return for restrictions on its nuclear program. The reimposition of U.S. sanctions left the country’s economy in shock, and Tehran responded by steadily increasing its violations of the agreement’s restrictions, such as increasing the purity of the uranium it enriches and its stocks, in a heretofore unsuccessful effort to exert pressure. other countries to provide relief.

The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, which it insists it does not want to do. Iran now has enough enriched uranium to make a bomb, but nowhere near the amount it had before the nuclear deal was signed.

The negotiations and tensions around the program come as Iran faces an upcoming presidential election on June 18 to choose the replacement of the relative moderate Hassan Rouhani, whose administration struck the 2015 nuclear deal. Analysts believe that hardliners have an advantage when voting.

The IAEA also said that after many months it was still awaiting responses from Iran at three sites where inspections revealed traces of human-made uranium.

David Rising reported from Berlin. Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin and Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

