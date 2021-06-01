10 of Britain’s Best Outdoor Theater Shows this Summer | Culture travel





Make the most of your return to live performances this summer without worrying about spending time indoors with strangers through outdoor theater shows. Since this place is completely outside, you don’t need a voice Covid test, but as most of the occupancy is significantly reduced (at least until the social distance restrictions are relaxed), otherwise tickets are likely to sell out sooner than usual.

Pitlochry Festival Theater, Perthshire Pitlochry Festival Theater across the river Tummel

PFT started life in a tent, and the theater is perfect for celebrating its 70th anniversary with a move to the great outdoors. The Highlands venue is creating three new permanent performance spaces in beautiful gardens on the banks of the Tummel River, including an 80-seat amphitheater, a theater line that will double as a children’s play area, and a riverbank band stand. Among the shows going on this summer is the premiere of The Adventures (June 10th-July 4th) with the Green People by David Greig, a love story about a Roman officer and a Pictish woman. A new adaptation of The Wind in the Willows performed on the river bank, a family walk experience inspired by Alices Adventures in Wonderland (both July-September). 9 tickets to The Wind in the Willows, pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com

Pre-Covid by The Three Musketeers at Iris Theater, The Actors Church, and Iris Theater in London. Photo: Nick Rutter

St Pauls’ garden, Covent Garden AKA the Actors Church, is a favorite place for office workers (remember?) looking for some peace and greenery during lunchtime under normal circumstances. Hidden behind the touristic plaza, this sleeping beauty is awakened by the season of the promenade show that many actors celebrate here every summer. This year’s tenant company Iris Theatre includes a one-person female storytelling show Shoes to Fill (July 5-10) and a play Arthur/Merlin (August 4-22) featuring songs inspired by Arthurian legends. I commissioned five breakout companies to create a new piece. . On Sunday, there is disrespect for Shakespeare. 15, shoes to fill tickets at iristheatre.com

Neville Holt Opera, Leicestershire

Held on 13th-century grounds, this annual summer opera festival is usually an indoor event. However, this year’s production will be staged in a temporary auditorium in the gardens of Neville Holt Hall. Audiences will be given covered or outdoor seating for afternoon performances on the lawn (free lawn tickets for children under 18), Verdis La Traviata (August 4-10) and Mozarts Don Giovanni (August 19-25). You can choose. The award-winning landscaped garden, dotted with sculptures such as Antony Gormley and Marc Quinn, is open to the audience two hours before the performance. Bring a picnic during the 90-minute meal interval or book a meal at one of the pop-up restaurants. All tickets from 35, meals from 65pp, nevillholtopera.co.uk

Lydia & Manfred’s Gobi Garden Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company and Stratford Royal Shakespeare’s Theater reflect on the River Avon at dusk. Photo: Tim Gainey/Alamy

RSC dreamed of making this 500-seat outdoor theater on the banks of the river Avon as a way to lure audiences who might be nervous about returning to an indoor show (the indoor theater reopens in the fall). Listen to Stratfords’ famous swan ringing as you watch The Comedy of Errors (July 13th-September 26th), originally rescheduled from the March 2020 broadcast. Infants are welcome at all performances and there are free family activities during school summer breaks. 20, error comedy tickets at rsc.org.uk

Thorington Theatre, Suffolk

The Suffolk countryside is surrounded by World War II bomb craters. One of these natural amphitheaters now has an outdoor auditorium, which opens this summer. It’s entirely made of timber cut from the surrounding forest, and seats and stages are set up around a few towering pine trees, making it harder to imagine a more sylvan scene. The eclectic program (June 18-August 30) includes community Shakespeare, professional travel companies, and celebrity stand-ups, with new shows on the roster almost every day. Best suited is Arbor the Tree (August 28), a family show featuring 3m wooden puppets. There is a bar serving local wines, beers and juices. Arbor the Tree Ticket 12, thoringtontheatre.co.uk

Minack Theater, Porthcurno, Cornwall Photo: Sebastian Wasek/Alamy

It’s hard to imagine a theatrical setting that is more spectacular than the granite cliffs and bright blue waves of Cornwalls Porthcurno Bay. Local theater enthusiast Rowena Cade handcrafted this extraordinary auditorium by sculpting cascading seats from the rocks in a clifftop garden. The auditorium and garden are open daily, and theater, music and comedy performances are mostly held in the evening. There is storytelling for the family during the day. An adaptation of the Joan Aiken novel, Willoughby Chase’s Wolf (August 24-September 2) includes folk songs and original live music. Check out the theater webcams to get a taste of the fun being served by the site’s live stream. 10 tickets to The Wolves of Willoughby Chase, minack.co

Grosvenor Park Open Air Theater, produced by the Pre-Covid era at Chester Grosvenor Park Open Air Theater

Grosvenor Parks official roads and lawns are a charming escape from the hustle and bustle of downtown Chester. Summer offers the added charm of a pop-up outdoor auditorium that hosts year-round shows. Theater producer Storyhouse prides itself on investing in new writing, so this year, along with Shakespeares Merry Wives of Windsor (June 4-August 30) and The Jungle Book (May 29-August 30) and Pride and Prejudice (July 9th-August 30th). It’s a great option for families as kids go free with paying adults. 30, all tickets to grosvenorparkopenairtheatre.co.uk

Willow Globe, Powys Photo: Tchad Blake

The reduced version of the Shakespeares Globe is a living structure that creaks and creaks willow walls whenever the wind blows. Planted in 2006 and opened a year later, this community space consists of a thrust stage and bench seating, where the audience gathers to appreciate Shakespeare’s twists, storytelling, and music. Starting with a performance of the Mid Wales Opera in May and continuing with Shakespeares Cymbeline (June 25-27) by the Willow Globe Community company, this year’s program also includes the charismatic Debs solo performance, King Lear Retold. Newbold (July 15). Arrive early for the Shakespeare Quotation’s Woodland Trail and stop for a picnic in the orchard. Children can enjoy dipping in the pond and meeting sheep that live on the farm. 10 King Lear Retold tickets, shakespearelink.org.uk

Cambridge Shakespeare Festival hosts the productions of Romeo, Juliet and Richard III in the gardens of St. John’s College in Cambridge. Photo: Jonathan McManus/Getty Images

Celebrating its 34th anniversary this year, this annual festival is a rare opportunity to glimpse behind the high walls of some college private gardens. This year’s program runs from July 12th to August 28th and includes six of Shakespeare’s most popular plays, featuring traditional costumes and live Elizabethan music. Seats are provided on a first-come, first-served basis (with a social distance), but if you don’t arrive on time to grab your chair, there’s plenty of room on the lawn. A picnic is welcome and a great way to visit this beautiful landscaped college garden. Some seats are not even open to university-owned students. 18, tickets from cambridgeshakespeare.com

Regents Park Open Air Theatre, London 2018 Production of The Turn of The Screw at the Regents Park Open Air Theatre. Photo: Graeme Robertson / The Guardian

Visiting the Regent Park Outdoor Theater is a truly inspiring experience. As the twilight falls over the auditorium and the surrounding trees illuminate with the light shining on the stage, it feels magical away from the hustle and bustle of central London. Those who have booked the carousel (July 31-September 25), the latest in the classic musical reinvention series, can enjoy a pre-theatrical lunch or dinner on the roofed terrace overlooking the bar, and desserts and coffee It looks like this: interval. Additionally, this year’s program includes Romeo & Juliet (June 17-July 24) and two family shows, Anansi the Spider (July 7-24), classic West African and Caribbean folk tales, and Dragons and Mythical Beasts. (August 13-September 5), a new show from the creators of Dinosaur World Live. 23 carousel tickets, 35 restaurant, openairtheatre.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos